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Home > Sports News > US Open 2026 Day 5 Live Streaming Details: Alexander Zverev, Flavio Cobolli, Taylor Fritz In Focus | TV Channel, Match Time

US Open 2026 Day 5 Live Streaming Details: Alexander Zverev, Flavio Cobolli, Taylor Fritz In Focus | TV Channel, Match Time

Much like the women's contingent, a host of men's players will be also be in action as the US Open 2026 enters its fifth day. Alexander Zverev, one of the serious contenders to win the US Open crown, will look to keep his campaign going, while Flavio Cobolli and Taylor Fritz - the other two highly promising players are also slated to be in action.

US Open 2026 Day 5 Live Streaming Details: Alexander Zverev, Flavio Cobolli, Taylor Fritz In Focus | TV Channel, Match Time. (Image Credits: X)
US Open 2026 Day 5 Live Streaming Details: Alexander Zverev, Flavio Cobolli, Taylor Fritz In Focus | TV Channel, Match Time. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-09-03 20:56 IST

US Open 2026: Much like the women’s contingent, a host of men’s players will be also be in action as the US Open 2026 enters its fifth day. Alexander Zverev, one of the serious contenders to win the US Open crown, will look to keep his campaign going, while Flavio Cobolli and Taylor Fritz – the other two highly promising players are also slated to be in action.

Zverev, who won French Open 2026, should go deep into the tournament and is likely to meet Carlos Alcaraz along the way or in the final. But the German star didn’t have as easy a first-round game he might have hoped for as Lorenzo Sonego took the game to five sets. Zverev did end up winning the contest eventually but will want to tidy up when he faces Quentin Halys of France in the second round. Halys beat Facundo Diaz Acosta in his opening round game to progress to the next.

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America’s Fritz, who is yet to win a Grand Slam and missed out on winning one in the US Open 2024, beat Darwin Blanch in straight sets in his opening round fixture. Fritz will take on Italy’s Mattia Bellucci in the second round. Bellucci had beaten Zsombor Piros in his first-round game and should be up for the challenge against the home favourite.

Italy’s Flavio Cobolli is yet another player to watch out for in the future and is yet to clinch a Grand Slam title. His best run in Grand Slam came during the French Open earlier this year, reaching the final only to lose to Alexander Zverev eventually. The 24-year-old faced a scare from Francisco Comesana, losing the first two sets of his opening round match before winning the final three sets to progress to the second. It notably proved to be a battle of more than four hours. Coboli will face Australia’s Tristan Schoolkate in his second round fixture.

US Open 2026: Where to watch Alexander Zverev, Flavio Coboli and Taylor Fritz?

Alexander Zverev vs Quentin Halys – September 4, 5:40 AM IST.

Taylor Fritz vs Mattia Bellucci – September 3, 10:30 PM IST.

Flavio Cobolli vs Tristan Schoolkate – September 3, 10:50 PM IST.

Fans in India can catch the television telecast on Star Sports, while the live streaming of it will be available on Jio Hotstar.

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US Open 2026 Day 5 Live Streaming Details: Alexander Zverev, Flavio Cobolli, Taylor Fritz In Focus | TV Channel, Match Time
Tags: alexander zverevflavio cobolliTaylor Fritzus openUS Open 2026

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US Open 2026 Day 5 Live Streaming Details: Alexander Zverev, Flavio Cobolli, Taylor Fritz In Focus | TV Channel, Match Time

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US Open 2026 Day 5 Live Streaming Details: Alexander Zverev, Flavio Cobolli, Taylor Fritz In Focus | TV Channel, Match Time
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US Open 2026 Day 5 Live Streaming Details: Alexander Zverev, Flavio Cobolli, Taylor Fritz In Focus | TV Channel, Match Time
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