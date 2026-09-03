US Open 2026 Day 5 Live Streaming Details: Naomi Osaka, Mirra Andreeva, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff In Action | TV Channel, Match Time

US Open 2026: Day 5 of US Open 2026 will witness Naomi Osaka, Mirra Andreeva, Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina and Coco Gauff as amongst the biggest players in action in the Grand Slam event. With all four Tennis stars as big contenders to win the title and winning their first-round matches with little difficulty, all eyes will be on whether or not they can oust their respective oppositions in the second round too.

Japan’s Naomi Osaka had beaten Russia’s Anastasia Zakharova in straight sets to progress to the next round of the Grand Slam event. Osaka will now take on a tough Katerina Siniakova in the second round in her bid to continue the quest for a third US Open title. The Japanese athlete won her maiden US Open title in 2018 by beating Serena Williams and the second two years later by defeating Victoria Azarenka.

Swiatek, who has struggled in recent times, overcame China’s Wang Xiu in back-to-back sets, in her first-round match. She will take on Nadia Podoroska from Argentina in the second round. The Polish Tennis player has won the US Open title once in her career in 2022 by beating Ons Jabeur in the decider.

Russian Tennis star Mirra Andreeva didn’t have to break much sweat to beat Indonesia’s Janice Tjen in her first-round encounter and will face Germany Eva Lys in the second round. French Open this year proved to be her first Grand Slam title and Andreeva will look to win her second in US Open.

Russian-born Kazakhstani Tennis star Elena Rybakina beat Thea Frodin comfortably in her first-round encounter and will lock horns against Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the second. Rybakina’s two Grand Slam title wins came in the Australian Open earlier this year and in Wimbledon in 2022.

America’s Coco Gauff had defeated Turkey’s Zeynep Sönmez comprehensively in the opening round. The youngster will face Spain’s Paula Badosa in the second round in her quest to clinch her third US Open title, with the first two coming in 2023 and 2025.

Philippines’ rising Tennis star Alexandra Eala didn’t have much trouble dispatching USA’s Mary Stoiana, defeating her in straight sets in the opeing round. She will face Oleksandra Oliynykova in the second round.

US Open 2026: When and Where to watch Alexander Zverev, Coco Gauff, Alexandra Eala and Mirra Andreeva?

Naomi Osaka vs Anastasia Zakharova – September 3, 9:00 PM IST.

Coco Gauff vs Paula Badosa – September 4, 4:30 am IST.

Mirra Andreeva vs Eva Lys – September 3, 11:20 PM IST.

Alexandra Eala vs Oleksandra Oliynykova – September 3, 10:10 PM IST.

Elena Rybakina vs Thea Frodin – September 4, 6:10 am IST.

Iga Swiatek vs Nadia Podoroska – September 3, 8:30 PM IST.

Fans in India can catch the television telecast on Star Sports, while the live streaming of it will be available on Jio Hotstar.