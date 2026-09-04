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Home > Sports News > US Open 2026 Day 6 Live Streaming Details: Aryna Sabalenka, Marta Kostyuk, Serena Williams-Venus Williams In Action | TV Channel, Match Time

US Open 2026 Day 6 Live Streaming Details: Aryna Sabalenka, Marta Kostyuk, Serena Williams-Venus Williams In Action | TV Channel, Match Time

The caravan of the US Open 2026 will enter its sixth day as a host of big-ticket women's Tennis players will carry their intensity into a brand-new round.

US Open 2026 Day 6 Live Streaming Details: Aryna Sabalenka, Marta Kostyuk, Serena Williams-Venus Williams In Action | TV Channel, Match Time. (Image Credits: X)
US Open 2026 Day 6 Live Streaming Details: Aryna Sabalenka, Marta Kostyuk, Serena Williams-Venus Williams In Action | TV Channel, Match Time. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-09-04 18:41 IST

US Open 2026: The caravan of the US Open 2026 will enter its sixth day as a host of big-ticket women’s Tennis players will carry their intensity into a brand-new round. As far as singles’ competitions go, the likes of Aryna Sabalenka and Marta Kostyuk will be in action. The legendary duo or the sibling pair of Serena and Venus Williams will also be firmly under focus as they team up in the doubles category.

Sabalenka, the World No.1 and the defending champion, defeated Colombia’s Camila Osorio in the first round easily in straight sets and just as easily dispatched Russia’s Polina Iatcenko in the second to progress to the third. She will lock horns against Uzbekistan’s Kamilla Rakhimova in the third round at the Louis Armstrong Stadium. Rakhimova also had an excellent first two rounds, defeating both her opponents in straight sets and could well take the Belarusian Tennis star to her limits.

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Ukranian Tennis star Marta Kostyuk has had a meteoric rise of late, headlined by reaching back-to-back Grand Slam singles semi-finals in Roland Garros and Wimbledon earlier this year. The French Open this year saw her became the first woman from Ukraine in an open era to get to the semi-finals. She defeated Sloane Stephens in her first round match and followed it up with beating Storm Hunter in the second – both in the first two sets. She will face Ekaterina Alexandrova in her third round game at the Grandstand. Alexandrova had a slightly stiff game in the first round against Kimberly Birrell but defeated McCartney Kessler in her second round fixture by straight sets. The match between Kotyuk and Alexandrova could well be a tight one.

Lastly, Serena and Venus Williams will face Maya Joint and Chan Hao-ching in their first-round doubles game at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The star duo have collectively lifted 14 Grand Slam doubles title that includes four in Australian Open and six in Wimbledon, with two each in US Open and Roland Garros. Hence, they will start their quest for a third this year.

US Open 2026: When and Where to watch Aryna Sabalenka, Marta Kostyuk, Serena Williams-Venus Williams?

Aryna Sabalenka vs Kamilla Rakhimova – September 4, 8:30 PM IST.

Marta Kostyuk vs Ekaterina Alexandrova – September 4, 8:30 PM IST.

Serena Williams – Venus Williams vs Maya Joint – Chan Hao-ching – September 5, 4:30 AM IST.

Fans in India can catch the television telecast on Star Sports, while the live streaming of it will be available on Jio Hotstar.

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US Open 2026 Day 6 Live Streaming Details: Aryna Sabalenka, Marta Kostyuk, Serena Williams-Venus Williams In Action | TV Channel, Match Time
Tags: Arya Sabalenkahome-hero-pos-5Marta KostyukSerena Williamsus openUS Open 2026Venus Williams

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US Open 2026 Day 6 Live Streaming Details: Aryna Sabalenka, Marta Kostyuk, Serena Williams-Venus Williams In Action | TV Channel, Match Time
US Open 2026 Day 6 Live Streaming Details: Aryna Sabalenka, Marta Kostyuk, Serena Williams-Venus Williams In Action | TV Channel, Match Time
US Open 2026 Day 6 Live Streaming Details: Aryna Sabalenka, Marta Kostyuk, Serena Williams-Venus Williams In Action | TV Channel, Match Time
US Open 2026 Day 6 Live Streaming Details: Aryna Sabalenka, Marta Kostyuk, Serena Williams-Venus Williams In Action | TV Channel, Match Time

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