US Open 2026 Day 7 Live Streaming: Alexander Zverev, Flavio Cobolli, Taylor Fritz In Focus | TV Channel, Match Time

US Open 2026: With only one week to go for the US Open 2026 final to take place, the race between the men’s Tennis stars are heating up as much as the women’s. A day after the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton prevailed in their respective matches, the trio of Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz and Flavio Cobolli will be in action.

Zverev, one of the firm title contenders and one who could well play in the final against Carlos Alcaraz, hasn’t find the going smoothly. Although the German Tennis star has progressed to the third round, the matches against both Lorenzo Sonego and Quentin Halys went to the fifth set. Hence, Zverev will want to tidy up when he faces Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo in the third round at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

United States of America’s Taylor Fritz is yet to drop a set in his first two rounds, defeating Darwin Blanch and Mattia Belluchi without breaking a sweat. He will lock horns against Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo in the third round at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Italy’s Flavio Cobolli has had a battle-hardened first two rounds. Cobolli had lost the initial two sets to Argentina’s Francisco Comesana in his first-round fixture but plotted a remarkable comeback to win the next three and progress to the second. The second-round fixture against Australia’s Tristan Schoolkate saw him prevail in four sets. The 24-year-old will lock horns against Germany’s Alexander Blockx in the third round at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

US Open 2026: When and where to watch Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, Flavio Cobolli?

Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Tabilo, September 6, 5:40 AM IST.

Taylor Fritz vs Francisco Cerundolo, September 5, 9:00 PM IST.

Flavio Cobolli vs Alexander Blockx, September 5, 9:40 PM IST.

Fans in India can catch the television telecast on Star Sports, while the live streaming of it will be available on Jio Hotstar.