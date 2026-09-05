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Home > Sports News > US Open 2026 Day 7 Live Streaming: Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka In Action | TV Channel, Match Time

US Open 2026 Day 7 Live Streaming: Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka In Action | TV Channel, Match Time

The caravan of US Open 2026 is into its seventh day as the action continues for clinching the Grand Slam title. With only a week to go for the final, the race is heating up in the women's category.

US Open 2026 Day 7 Live Streaming: Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka In Action | TV Channel, Match Time. (Image Credits: Roland Garros X/X/X)
US Open 2026 Day 7 Live Streaming: Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka In Action | TV Channel, Match Time. (Image Credits: Roland Garros X/X/X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-09-05 19:16 IST

US Open 2026: The caravan of US Open 2026 is into its seventh day as the action continues for clinching the Grand Slam title. With only a week to go for the final, the race is heating up in the women’s category. Day 7 of the final Grand Slam event of the year will witness the likes of Amanda Anisimova, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Mirra Andreeva, Naomi Osaka, Alexandra Eala and Elena Rybakina in action.

Anisimova, the rising American star, dispatched Ashlyn Krueger in the first round with a straight set victory and faced Lilli Tagger in the second. The match extended to three sets but the 25-year-old eventually came out on top. The 2025 women’s singles runners-up will face Anastasia Popatova in the third round at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in a bid to take her campaign forward.

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Iga Swiatek, a multiple time Grand Slam winner, beat Wan Xiyu and Nadia Podoroska comfortably in the first two rounds and is yet to drop a set. The Polish Tennis star will take on Czechia’s Marie Bouzková in the third round at the Grandstand.

Coco Gauff, who had won the US Open title in 2023, defeated Zeynep Sönmez and Paula Badosa in the first two rounds without dropping a set. The young American will lock horns against Cristina Bucșa in the third round at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Japan’s Naomi Osaka, one of the firm title contenders and having won US Open in 2018 and 2020, beat Anastasia Zakharova in the first round and Kateřina Siniaková in the second. The 28-year-old Japanese will face Germany’s Elise Mertens in the third round at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Philippines’ Alexandra Eala is living up to the reputation after a promising show in Wimbledon. The 21-year-old beat Mary Stoiana in the first round and Ukraine’s Oleksandra Oliynykova in the second – both by straight sets. She is set to face Iva Jovic in the third round.

US Open 2026: When and where to watch Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka, Alexandra Eala, Elena Rybakina, Mirra Andreeva and Amanda Anisimova?

Iga Swiatek vs Marie Bouzková – September 5, 9:40 PM IST.

Coco Gauff vs Cristina Bucșa – September 5, 11:00 PM IST.

Naomi Osaka vs Elise Mertens – September 6, 4:30 AM IST.

Alexandra Eala vs Oleksandra Oliynykova – September 6, 4:30 AM IST.

Elena Rybakina vs Yuliia Starodubtseva – September 6, 2:30 AM IST.

Mirra Andreeva vs Nikola Bartunkova – September 5, 9:40 PM IST.

Amanda Anisimova vs Anastasia Popatova – September 5, 8:30 PM IST.

Fans in India can catch the television telecast on Star Sports, while the live streaming of it will be available on Jio Hotstar.

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US Open 2026 Day 7 Live Streaming: Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka In Action | TV Channel, Match Time
Tags: Amanda AnisimovaCoco GauffElena RybakinaIga SwiatekMirra AndreevaNaomi Osakaus openUS Open 2026

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US Open 2026 Day 7 Live Streaming: Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka In Action | TV Channel, Match Time
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US Open 2026 Day 7 Live Streaming: Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka In Action | TV Channel, Match Time
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