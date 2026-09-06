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Home > Sports News > US Open 2026 Day 8 Live Streaming: Aryna Sabalenka, Marta Kostyuk, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev In Action | TV Channel, Match Time

US Open 2026 Day 8 Live Streaming: Aryna Sabalenka, Marta Kostyuk, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev In Action | TV Channel, Match Time

As the race for the US Open 2026 final heats up for both men's and women's category, a host of big-ticket stars will be in action in the upcoming games. The likes of Aryna Sabalenka, Carlos Alcaraz, Marta Kostyuk, Daniil Medvedev and Ben Shelton will be firmly in focus as they hope to keep the dream of winning the Grand Slam title alive.

US Open 2026 Day 8 Live Streaming: Aryna Sabalenka, Marta Kostyuk, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev In Action | TV Channel, Match Time. (Image Credits: X)
US Open 2026 Day 8 Live Streaming: Aryna Sabalenka, Marta Kostyuk, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev In Action | TV Channel, Match Time. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-09-06 20:12 IST

US Open 2026: As the race for the US Open 2026 final heats up for both men’s and women’s category, a host of big-ticket stars will be in action in the upcoming games. The likes of Aryna Sabalenka, Carlos Alcaraz, Marta Kostyuk, Daniil Medvedev and Ben Shelton will be firmly in focus as they hope to keep the dream of winning the Grand Slam title alive.

Two-time US Open title winner Aryna Sabalenka has played well and truly like a defending champion as the Belarusian is yet to drop a set in three rounds. The 28-year-old beat Camila Osorio, Kamilla Rakhimova and Polina Latcenko in the initial three rounds to progress to the fourth. She will face USA’s Taylor Townsend in the fourth round at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

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Marta Kostyuk’s US Open 2026 campaign has followed a similar arc as the Ukranian hasn’t yet dropped a set in her three matches. Kotyuk beat Storm Hunter, Ekaterina Alexandrova and Sloane Stephens in the first three rounds to set up a clash with Linda Noskova at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Despite being out of action for more than four months, Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz has played well and truly like a reigning champion. The 23-year-old beat Wu Yibing in the opening round and dropped a set in the following round against Jamie Faria but still won comfortably. Alcaraz will face USA’s Tommy Paul in the third round at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev has been largely inconsistent in recent years but is yet to drop a set in the first three rounds. The 30-year-old beat Hugo Gaston in the first round, followed by Sebastian Gorzny in the second round and Arthur Rinderknech in the third. He will face the formidable challenge of Francis Tiafoe in the fourth round at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

America’s Ben Shelton has had a far from perfect campaign but beat Tallon Griekspoor, Hubert Hurkacz and Denis Shapovalov. However, Shelton will be battle-hardened when he faces the crafty Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

US Open 2026: When and Where to watch Aryna Sabalenka, Marta Kostyuk, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Ben Shelton?

Aryna Sabalenka vs Taylor Townsend, September 6, 9:00 PM IST.

Marta Kostyuk vs Linda Noskova, September 6, 10:00 PM IST.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul, September 6, 11:30 PM IST.

Daniil Medvedev vs Francis Tiafoe, September 7, 12:30 AM IST.

Ben Shelton vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, September 7, 4:30 AM IST.

Fans in India can catch the television telecast on Star Sports, while the live streaming of it will be available on Jio Hotstar.

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US Open 2026 Day 8 Live Streaming: Aryna Sabalenka, Marta Kostyuk, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev In Action | TV Channel, Match Time
Tags: Aryna SabalenkaCarlos AlcarazDaniil MedvedevMarta Kostyukus openUS Open 2026

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US Open 2026 Day 8 Live Streaming: Aryna Sabalenka, Marta Kostyuk, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev In Action | TV Channel, Match Time
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US Open 2026 Day 8 Live Streaming: Aryna Sabalenka, Marta Kostyuk, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev In Action | TV Channel, Match Time
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