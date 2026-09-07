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Home > Sports News > US Open 2026 Day 9 Live Streaming: Iga Swiatek, Alexander Zverev, Mirra Andreeva In Action | TV Channel, Match Time

US Open 2026 Day 9 Live Streaming: Iga Swiatek, Alexander Zverev, Mirra Andreeva In Action | TV Channel, Match Time

With the race for both men's and women's US Open 2026 final heating up, the deciders are only a week away. Hence, the star players will be seen more often than not in the next few days. Day 9 of the last Grand Slam event of the year will see the likes of Mirra Andreeva, Iga Swiatek and Alexander Zverev in action as fans can expect three high-profile matches.

US Open 2026 Day 9 Live Streaming: Iga Swiatek, Alexander Zverev, Mirra Andreeva In Action | TV Channel, Match Time. (Image Credits: X)
US Open 2026 Day 9 Live Streaming: Iga Swiatek, Alexander Zverev, Mirra Andreeva In Action | TV Channel, Match Time. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-09-07 18:52 IST

US Open 2026: With the race for both men’s and women’s US Open 2026 final heating up, the deciders are only a week away. Hence, the star players will be seen more often than not in the next few days. Day 9 of the last Grand Slam event of the year will see the likes of Mirra Andreeva, Iga Swiatek and Alexander Zverev in action as fans can expect three high-profile matches.

With the quarter-final in sight, Russian Tennis star Mirra Andreeva will face Austria’s Anastasia Popatova in the Round of 16 clash at the Louis Armstrong Stadium. The 19-year-old, who has already won a Grand Slam title in her career, is yet to drop a set. She beat Janice Tjen in the first round, followed by Eva Lys in the second and Nikola Bartunkova in the third. She wouldn’t take Popatova lightly, given the Austrian has also had a promising campaign so far, notably defeating Amanda Anisimova in the third round by straight sets. She did drop a set to Leolia Jeanjean in the third round but still won in convincing fashion.

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Iga Swiatek, a strong contender to win the US Open 2026 crown, is also yet to drop a set, defeating Wang Xiyu, Nadia Podoroska and Marie Bouzková in the first three rounds. The Polish Tennis star will face China’s Qinwen Zheng, who is ranked No. 121 in the world. Zheng hasn’t had a campaign as perfect as Swiatek but has managed to keep herself afloat in a bid to win the Grand Slam. However, Swiatek should progress to the quarter-final with relative ease.

Alexander Zverev, a firm favourite to play the final and clinch the US Open title in the men’s category, will face Italy’s Luciano Darderi in the Round of 16 encounter at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The German Tennis star has struggled a touch, especially in the first two rounds against Lorenzo Sonego and Quentin Halys. But he didn’t drop a set in the previous game against Alejandro Tabilo. But Zverev should be battle-hardened ahead of the high-stakes clashes.

US Open 2026: When and where to watch Mirra Andreeva, Iga Swiatek and Alexander Zverev?

Mirra Andreeva vs Anastasia Popatova – September 7, 8:30 PM IST.

Iga Swiatek vs Qinwen Zheng – September 7, 9:00 PM IST.

Alexander Zverev vs Luciano Darderi – September 8, 5:40 AM IST.

Fans in India can catch the television telecast on Star Sports, while the live streaming of it will be available on Jio Hotstar.

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US Open 2026 Day 9 Live Streaming: Iga Swiatek, Alexander Zverev, Mirra Andreeva In Action | TV Channel, Match Time
Tags: alexander zverevIga SwiatekMirra Andreevaus openUS Open 2026

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US Open 2026 Day 9 Live Streaming: Iga Swiatek, Alexander Zverev, Mirra Andreeva In Action | TV Channel, Match Time
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US Open 2026 Day 9 Live Streaming: Iga Swiatek, Alexander Zverev, Mirra Andreeva In Action | TV Channel, Match Time
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