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Home > Sports News > US Open 2026 Final: Kidambi Srikanth Finishes Runner-Up After Three-Game Battle Against Su Li-yang In Fullerton

US Open 2026 Final: Kidambi Srikanth Finishes Runner-Up After Three-Game Battle Against Su Li-yang In Fullerton

Kidambi Srikanth's impressive run at the US Open 2026 ended with a runner-up finish after the former World No. 1 lost a hard-fought three-game men's singles final to Chinese Taipei's Su Li-yang in Fullerton. Srikanth battled back to force a decider but couldn't complete the comeback, as his wait for a BWF World Tour title continues.

Kidambi Srikanth lost in the US Open 2026 final. Image Credit: ANI
Kidambi Srikanth lost in the US Open 2026 final. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-06-29 13:37 IST

US Open 2026, Kidambi Srikanth: After being defeated by Su Li-yang of Chinese Taipei in three games in the men’s singles final at the US Open Super 300 badminton competition in Fullerton, the United States, Kidambi Srikanth of India got just a step short of the title as a runner-up. The 33-year-old Srikanth, who grabbed a silver medal at the 2021 World Championships, managed to fight his way back after the first-round loss to not only win the match but also push the match to the decider. Yet, he could not keep up with the speed and energy of the World No. 46 Su. Srikanth eventually lost 15-21, 21-16, and 9-21 after a physical fight that lasted just over an hour on Sunday. Last year, he was the runner-up in both the Syed Modi International Super 300 and the Malaysia Masters Super 500.

US Open 2026 Final: Kidambi Srikanth loses against Su Li Yang

Former world number one Kidambi Srikanth’s wait for a BWF World Tour title was extended further after he went down against Chinese Taipei’s Su Li Yang in the men’s summit clash of the US Open Badminton tournament here on Sunday. The 33-year-old, facing an opponent who is nine years younger than him, pushed himself to find that winning momentum but could not avoid a 21-15, 16-21, 21-9 loss in an hour and nine minutes. 

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Kidambi Srikanth starts on a losing note

It was Su who got off the blocks fast in the opening game as he took a 10-5 lead. Srikanth levelled the scores at 10-10 before the Taipei shuttler won seven consecutive points to run away with the game. 

Kidambi Srikanth bounces back in second game

Srikanth kept pace with Su in the second game for the first half and then changed the tempo to move from 15-13 to 20-13 before converting his fourth game point. However, the effort did take a toll on Srikanth’s tired legs. 

Kidambi Srikanth lose US Open 2026 final in a controversial manner

Though he stayed neck-and-neck with Su till 9-7, the 24-year-old then took eight straight points to seal the match. En route to the final, Srikanth produced the tournament’s ultimate act of sportsmanship during a tense semifinal moment; when officials refused to correct a wrong call despite heavy protests, he walked up to the referee to concede, handing the point back to Japan’s Okimoto.

Also Read: Iceland Cricket Trolls Gautam Gambhir After India’s Historic 2-0 T20I Series Defeat to Ireland | See Viral X Post

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US Open 2026 Final: Kidambi Srikanth Finishes Runner-Up After Three-Game Battle Against Su Li-yang In Fullerton
Tags: kidambi srikanthSu Li Yangus openUS Open 2026US Open BadmintonUS Open Badminton 2026

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US Open 2026 Final: Kidambi Srikanth Finishes Runner-Up After Three-Game Battle Against Su Li-yang In Fullerton

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US Open 2026 Final: Kidambi Srikanth Finishes Runner-Up After Three-Game Battle Against Su Li-yang In Fullerton
US Open 2026 Final: Kidambi Srikanth Finishes Runner-Up After Three-Game Battle Against Su Li-yang In Fullerton
US Open 2026 Final: Kidambi Srikanth Finishes Runner-Up After Three-Game Battle Against Su Li-yang In Fullerton
US Open 2026 Final: Kidambi Srikanth Finishes Runner-Up After Three-Game Battle Against Su Li-yang In Fullerton

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