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Home > Sports News > US Open 2026 Final, Watch Video: Alexander Zverev Clueless After Victory, Returns To Serve Before Releasing Triumph

US Open 2026 Final, Watch Video: Alexander Zverev Clueless After Victory, Returns To Serve Before Releasing Triumph

US Open 2026 Final, Alexander Zverev finally erased the painful memories of his 2020 U.S. Open final defeat by beating American Ben Shelton 6-3, 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-2 in the final on Sunday (Sep 13). The German was so focused on completing the job that he initially failed to realise he had won the title, returning to the baseline before eventually understanding that the match was over. Here are all the details and the video of Zverev's unusual reaction after his victory.

US Open 2026 Final, Watch Video: Alexander Zverev Clueless After Victory, Returns To Serve Before Releasing Triumph
US Open 2026 Final, Watch Video: Alexander Zverev Clueless After Victory, Returns To Serve Before Releasing Triumph

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-09-14 08:47 IST

US Open 2026 Final, Alexander Zverev finally erased the painful memories of his 2020 U.S. Open final defeat by beating American Ben Shelton 6-3, 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-2 in the final on Sunday (Sep 13). The German was so focused on completing the job that he initially failed to realise he had won the title, returning to the baseline before eventually understanding that the match was over. Here are all the details and the video of Zverev’s unusual reaction after his victory.

Watch Video of Alexander Zverev’s Clueless Reaction After US Open Victory

Zverev did not immediately realise that he had won the US Open title after Shelton’s final service return landed long. As the umpire announced “Game, set and match Zverev”, the German headed back towards the baseline as though he was preparing to receive another serve.

It took Zverev a few seconds to understand why the crowd had erupted and was giving him a standing ovation. The 29-year-old then cracked a smile before running towards the net to embrace Shelton and celebrate his long-awaited Grand Slam triumph.

Alexander Zverev Ends Six-Year Wait for US Open Glory

Zverev had suffered one of the most painful defeats of his career at the 2020 US Open, when he squandered a two-set lead against Dominic Thiem in the final. Six years later, the German produced a composed performance against Shelton to finally lift the trophy at Flushing Meadows.

Zverev entered the final with additional confidence after winning his first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros in June. He maintained his focus against Shelton and eventually secured a four-set victory to claim the US Open crown on his 11th appearance at the hardcourt major.

Alexander Zverev Seals US Open Title in Fourth Set

Shelton’s resilience only delayed the inevitable as Zverev came through a 25-shot rally to secure an early break in the fourth set. The German never surrendered that advantage and completed a 6-3, 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-2 victory to finally get his hands on the US Open trophy.

Zverev was also handed a record $5.5 million winner’s prize after his triumph in New York.

Ben Shelton Makes History Despite US Open Final Defeat

Despite the defeat, Shelton produced a memorable run to the US Open final. He became the first Black American man in 54 years to contest the men’s singles final at the tournament after Arthur Ashe.

Shelton’s girlfriend, Olympic champion soccer player Trinity Rodman, also made it to his player’s box after travelling around 200 miles from her Washington Spirit game, which largely overlapped with the start of his final.

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US Open 2026 Final, Watch Video: Alexander Zverev Clueless After Victory, Returns To Serve Before Releasing Triumph
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US Open 2026 Final, Watch Video: Alexander Zverev Clueless After Victory, Returns To Serve Before Releasing Triumph
US Open 2026 Final, Watch Video: Alexander Zverev Clueless After Victory, Returns To Serve Before Releasing Triumph
US Open 2026 Final, Watch Video: Alexander Zverev Clueless After Victory, Returns To Serve Before Releasing Triumph
US Open 2026 Final, Watch Video: Alexander Zverev Clueless After Victory, Returns To Serve Before Releasing Triumph
US Open 2026 Final, Watch Video: Alexander Zverev Clueless After Victory, Returns To Serve Before Releasing Triumph

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