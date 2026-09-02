US Open 2026: Hottest Female Tennis Stars Featuring Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Iga Swiatek, Mirra Andreeva | SEE PICS

US Open 2026: The US Open has often provided a platform to some of the top female tennis players across the World. Thanks to the popularity of the Grand Slam in the World of tennis, these athletes have amassed huge popularity and fan following. The ongoing US Open 2026, like its earlier editions, will provide a platform to some of the hottest female tennis players of the current generation.

Aryna Sabalenka





Aryna Sabalenka entered the US Open 2026 as the first seed. In her opening round, the Belarusian tennis player showcased why he is rated so highly with a dominating win over Colombia’s Camila Osorio in straight sets. The two-time reigning US Open champion will be in action against Russia’s Polina Latcenko on Thursday at 4:30 AM (IST).



Elena Rybakina







Elena Rybakina entered the US Open 2026 as the second seed. She defeated local Thea Frodin in her opening round in straight sets. In the second round, Rybakina will face Spain’s Jessica Bouzos Maneiro on Thursday at 8:30 PM (IST).

Mirra Andreeva









Having won the Roland Garros earlier this year, Russia’s Mirra Andreeva entered the US Open 2026 as the fifth seed. In her opening game, Andreeva defeated Poland’s Janice Tjen in straight sets. She will now face German Eva Lys in the second round on Thursday at 8:30 PM (IST).

Alexandra Eala









Like Andreeva, Alex Eala comes into the US Open on the back of some good form, having won her maiden WTA500 title at the Washington Open. The Filipino tennis player defeated local Mary Stoiana in straight sets. She will now face Ukraine’s Oleksandra Oliynykova in the second round on Thursday at 8:30 PM (IST).

Iga Swiatek









25-year-old Iga Swiatek is not only one of the top tennis players but also boasts a huge fan-following. Hailing from Poland, Swiatek entered the US Open 2026 as the eighth seed and defeated China’s Wang Xiyu in straight sets in the opening round. She will now face Argentina’s Nadia Podoroska in the second round on Thursday at 8:30 PM (IST).

Jessica Pegula









Local American Jessica Pegula makes it to the list of the hottest female players at the US Open 2026. Having entered the tournament as the third seed, Pegula defeated Romania’s Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the opening round in straight sets. In the second round, she will face compatriot Sofia Kenin.

Elena Svitolina









Elina Svitolina rounds up the list of the hottest female players at the US Open 2026. The Ukrainian tennis player defeated Argentina’s Solana Sierra in the opening round. She will now face Australia’s Maya Joint in the second round on Thursday at 2:30 AM (IST).

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