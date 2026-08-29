US Open 2026 Latest News: Carlos Alcaraz Reveals ‘Intrusive Thoughts’ Were Toughest Part of Injury Recovery Ahead of Comeback

US Open 2026: With Carlos Alcaraz set to mark his long-awaited return from injury in US Open 2026, the Spanish Tennis star admitted that ‘intrusive thoughts’ about the timing of his return was the toughest thing to deal with. While Alcaraz comes into the US Open with little or no game time, the 23-year-old will start as a firm contender to lift the crown.
“I couldn’t do anything with my right arm” – Carlos Alcaraz reflects on his recovery period
“The first month was kind of difficult for me because I couldn’t do anything with my right arm. It was tough. But at the same time, I enjoyed my time with family, friends and staying at home. But once I started to practice a little bit, that I didn’t know when I’m going to start, that thoughts are really difficult to deal with, because I don’t know if I’m going to be ready for Cincinnati, for U.S. Open, or I’m going to miss the whole American swing,” Alcaraz told reporters on Friday.
“We are not going to see each other for about six months or seven months now. So it’s kind of a weird situation. I just wish him all the best. Hopefully a really great recovery and see him back on court at his best once again…” Alcaraz said.