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Home > Sports News > US Open 2026 Latest News: Carlos Alcaraz Reveals ‘Intrusive Thoughts’ Were Toughest Part of Injury Recovery Ahead of Comeback

US Open 2026 Latest News: Carlos Alcaraz Reveals ‘Intrusive Thoughts’ Were Toughest Part of Injury Recovery Ahead of Comeback

With Carlos Alcaraz set to mark his long-awaited return from injury in US Open 2026, the Spanish Tennis star admitted that 'intrusive thoughts' about the timing of his return was the toughest thing to deal with.

US Open 2026 Latest News: Carlos Alcaraz Reveals ‘Intrusive Thoughts’ Were Toughest Part of Injury Recovery Ahead of Comeback. (Image Credits: X)
US Open 2026 Latest News: Carlos Alcaraz Reveals ‘Intrusive Thoughts’ Were Toughest Part of Injury Recovery Ahead of Comeback. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-08-29 15:07 IST

US Open 2026: With Carlos Alcaraz set to mark his long-awaited return from injury in US Open 2026, the Spanish Tennis star admitted that ‘intrusive thoughts’ about the timing of his return was the toughest thing to deal with. While Alcaraz comes into the US Open with little or no game time, the 23-year-old will start as a firm contender to lift the crown.

“I couldn’t do anything ​with my right arm” – Carlos Alcaraz reflects on his recovery period

The 23-year-old Spaniard, who became the youngest man to ‌complete the career Grand Slam when he claimed his seventh major title at this year’s Australian Open, returns to Flushing Meadows with limited match practice but familiar expectations as he chases a third title in New York.
Alcaraz missed ​most of the clay season and was also forced to sit out the French Open, ​Wimbledon and the North American hardcourt swing due to the injury. He made ⁠his competitive return earlier this week in the U.S. Open mixed doubles alongside 23-times singles Grand ​Slam champion Serena Williams.
“The first month was kind of difficult for me because I couldn’t do anything ​with my right arm. It was tough. But at the same time, I enjoyed my time with family, friends and staying at home. But once I started to practice a little bit, that I didn’t know ​when I’m going to start, that thoughts are really difficult to deal with, because I don’t ​know if I’m going to be ready for Cincinnati, for U.S. Open, or I’m going to miss the whole ‌American ⁠swing,” Alcaraz told reporters on Friday.
The second seed opens his campaign against Russia’s Roman Safiullin, ranked ​98th in the world, ​and could face either ⁠Arthur Fils or Ben Shelton in the quarter-finals before a potential semi-final clash with 24-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, 2021 U.S. Open champion Daniil ​Medvedev, Frances Tiafoe or Brandon Nakashima. The tournament will also be missing world ​number one ⁠Jannik Sinner, Alcaraz’s biggest rival, after the 25-year-old Italian withdrew with a persistent right knee injury.
“We are not going to see each other for about six months or seven months now. So it’s kind of ⁠a weird ​situation. I just wish him all the best. Hopefully ​a really great recovery and see him back on court at his best once again…” Alcaraz said.
The U.S. Open men’s and women’s singles ​main draws get under way on Sunday.
(With inputs from Reuters)
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US Open 2026 Latest News: Carlos Alcaraz Reveals ‘Intrusive Thoughts’ Were Toughest Part of Injury Recovery Ahead of Comeback
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US Open 2026 Latest News: Carlos Alcaraz Reveals ‘Intrusive Thoughts’ Were Toughest Part of Injury Recovery Ahead of Comeback

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US Open 2026 Latest News: Carlos Alcaraz Reveals ‘Intrusive Thoughts’ Were Toughest Part of Injury Recovery Ahead of Comeback
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US Open 2026 Latest News: Carlos Alcaraz Reveals ‘Intrusive Thoughts’ Were Toughest Part of Injury Recovery Ahead of Comeback
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