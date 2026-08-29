US Open 2026 Latest News: Carlos Alcaraz Reveals ‘Intrusive Thoughts’ Were Toughest Part of Injury Recovery Ahead of Comeback

US Open 2026: With Carlos Alcaraz set to mark his long-awaited return from injury in US Open 2026, the Spanish Tennis star admitted that ‘intrusive thoughts’ about the timing of his return was the toughest thing to deal with. While Alcaraz comes into the US Open with little or no game time, the 23-year-old will start as a firm contender to lift the crown.

“I couldn’t do anything ​with my right arm” – Carlos Alcaraz reflects on his recovery period

The 23-year-old Spaniard, who became the youngest man to ‌complete the career Grand Slam when he claimed his seventh major title at this year’s Australian Open, returns to Flushing Meadows with limited match practice but familiar expectations as he chases a third title in New York.