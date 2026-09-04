US Open 2026 Live Streaming: Daniil Medvedev, Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Ben Shelton In Focus | TV Channel, Match Time

US Open 2026: A host of heavyweights will be in action from the men’s division will be in action as the 2026 edition of US Open continues along. The likes of Daniil Medvedev, Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Ben Shelton are among the players who will heavily be in focus as they aim to keep their quest of winning a Grand Slam title alive.

Medvedev, whose only Grand Slam title came in 2021 after beating Novak Djokovic in the US Open final, will take on Arthur Rinderknech in the third round at the Grandstand. The 30-year=old defeated Hugo Gaston in the first round, followed by Sebastian Gorzny in the second – both by straight sets to progress to the third. Nevertheless, he faces a seemingly stiff test against Rinderknech.

Alcaraz, one of the firm contenders of the title, dispatched Roman Saifullin in the opening round but faced a tiny hiccup in the second round against Jamie Faria. Faria had won the first set by the Spainard came back to win three consecutive comprehensively to seal his spot in the third. The youngster is all set to take on China’s Wu Yibing in the third round and should come out on top.

Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas has faced stiff tests in both rounds so far, with the couple of them extending to fourth sets. But Tsitsipas found a way to come out on top, defeating Arthur Fils in the first and South Africa’s Lloyd Harris in the second. Hence, the 28-year-old will want to tidy up when he takes on Czechia’s Jiri Lehecka in the third round.

America’s rising star Ben Shelton is yet another big-ticket player set to be in action. The youngster will be battle-hardened after securing hard-fought victories over Tallon Griekspoor in the first round, followed by Hubert Hurkacz in the second. Shelton will lock horns against Canada’s Denis Shapovalov in the third. Shapovalov has had a promising outing in both rounds, beating Miomir Kecmanović and Luca Van Assche fairly comfortably.

US Open 2026: When and Where to watch Daniil Medvedev, Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Ben Shelton?

Daniil Medvedev vs Arthur Rinderknech – September 4, 9:40 PM IST.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Wu Yibing – September 4, 10:30 PM IST.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jiri Lehecka – September 5, 2:30 AM IST.

Ben Shelton vs Denis Shapovalov – September 5, 5:40 AM IST.

Fans in India can catch the television telecast on Star Sports, while the live streaming of it will be available on Jio Hotstar.