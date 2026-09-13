US Open 2026 Men’s Final: When And Where To Watch Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton? Check Head-To-Head Record, TV Channel And Match Time

US Open 2026 Men’s Final: Almost a day after Elena Rybakina clinched the Women’s Singles US Open 2026 title by stunning reigning champion Aryna Sabalenka, the men’s decider between Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton at the Arthur Ashe Stadium promises to be a pulsating contest. Both Shelton and Zverev will be keen to emerge victorious as the end of the final Grand Slam of the Year draws closer.

Zverev has had an outstanding year thus far, already winning the French Open by beating Flavio Cobolli in a tight final. The German had also gotten close in the next Grand Slam event in Wimbledon but Jannik Sinner proved to be too good for him. Zverve looked shaky in the first two rounds against Lorenzo Sonego and Quentin Halys as he had to held his nerve to clinch wins, given both extended to five sets. But the 29-year-old has been peerless since then, sailing through to the final without even dropping one set on the way and beat Karen Khachanov in the semi-final.

Meanwhile, his American opponent Ben Shelton is eyeing his first Grand Slam title and playing his first singles final as far as majors are concerned. The 23-year-old’s last three wins should give him massive confidence heading into the final stop. He defeated Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets and followed it up by ending reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz’s campaign in a high-octane battle that lasted over three hours and extending to five sets. The semi-final saw him beat fellow countryman Francis Tiafoe in the semi-final in another tight battle.

Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton, US Open 2026 Men’s Final, Head-to-Head Record

The two have locked horns on five occasions, with Zverev winning on all the occasions. Notably, Shelton has won only one set over his German counterpart that came in the Cincinnati Masters two years ago. Shelton and Zverev have never faced each other in Grand Slam before.

Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton: When And Where to Watch the US Open 2026 Men’s Final?

As per India time, the match commences at 11:30 PM on September 13, Sunday. Fans in India can catch the television telecast on Star Sports, while the live streaming of it will be available on Jio Hotstar App and website.