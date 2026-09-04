US Open 2026 Men’s Singles: Alexander Zverev Survives Quentin Halys Scare, Gael Monfils Bows Out of Final Grand Slam

US Open 2026 Men’s Singles: Top seed Alexander Zverev faced a massive scare in the second round of Men’s singles at the 2026 US Open. The German tennis player defeated France’s Quentin Halys in a match that went to five sets and avoided a second-round exit. Other results saw Gael Monfils lose to Learner Tien and bow out of his final US Open in straight sets. Meanwhile, the Netherlands’ Botic van de Zandschulp defeated sixth seed Alex de Minaur.

Alexander Zverev Avoids 2nd Round Exit Against Quentin Halys

Alexander Zverev avoided an embarrassing second-round exit against Quentin Halys. The 29-year-old French tennis player stretched the number one seed to the final set and was going toe-to-toe against the Roland Garros winner. Zverev went on to win the nervy match 6-4, 4-6, 7-6, 6-7, 6-3.

Even in the final set, the score was tied after the first four games. Zverev won a couple of games to take a 4-2 lead before Halys bounced back to win the seventh game. However, the Wimbledon finalist shut out the clash easily thereafter and won the next two games to keep his tournament alive.

Gael Monfils Crashes Out of US Open 2026

Learner Tien brought the curtain down on Gael Monfils’ Grand Slam career on Thursday as the American youngster defeated the French veteran 6-3 6-4 6-3 in a clash of generations to reach the U.S. Open third round.

Monfils turned back the clock to beat Adolfo Daniel Vallejo in the first round on his 40th birthday and extend his stay in New York, but the wildcard’s run ended under lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium against an opponent half his age.

Botic van de Zandschulp Stuns Alex de Minaur

Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp stunned Alex de Minaur across three sets to eliminate him from the US Open 2026. Van de Zandschulp was certainly the underdog in his clash against the sixth-seeded de Minaur. Playing at the Grandstand, van de Zandschulp struck nine aces and produced a 60% first-serve percentage.

With this result, Alexander Zverev’s run to the semi-finals has gotten much easier. The German remains the only sub-20 seed in his quarter of the draw.

US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Results

Learner Tien beat Gael Monfils: 6-3, 6-4, 6-3

Botic van de Zandschulp beat Alex de Minaur: 6-4, 7-5, 6-2

Flavio Cobolli beat Tristan Schoolkate: 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5

Zizou Bergs beat Jesper De Jong: 7-5, 1-6, 6-2, 7-6

Benjamin Bonzi beat Ignacio Buse: 6-2, 7-6, 6-0

Alexander Blockx beat Marco Trungelliti: 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1

Alejandro Tabilo beat Alexei Popyrin: 2-6, 7-6, 7-6, 6-2

Michael Zheng beat Yunchaokete Bu: 6-3, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3

Arthur Gea beat Zachary Svajda: 5-7, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

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