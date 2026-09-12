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Home > Sports News > US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Results: Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton Storm Into Men’s Singles Final With Wins Over Khachanov And Tiafoe

US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Results: Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton Storm Into Men’s Singles Final With Wins Over Khachanov And Tiafoe

US Open 2026 men’s singles results saw Alexander Zverev beat Karen Khachanov in straight sets to reach the final, while Ben Shelton defeated Frances Tiafoe in a thrilling all-American semi-final. Zverev vs Shelton will headline the US Open 2026 men’s singles final.

Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton in frame. Image Credit: AFP
Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton in frame. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-09-12 09:01 IST

US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Results: Alexander Zverev continued his quest for a second Grand Slam title as he defeated Karen Khachanov in straight sets to reach the US Open 2026 final. Albeit the victory was not as straightforward as the German would have liked. Having won the first set, he had to win the tie-breaks in the next two sets to win the match. Meanwhile, Ben Shelton beat Frances Tiafoe in an all-American clash after losing the first set. The 23-year-old won the next three sets to reach the final and set up a mouth-watering clash against Zverev.

Ben Shelton Beats Frances Tiafoe in All-American Semi-Final

Ben Shelton defeated compatriot Frances Tiafoe 4-6 6-3 6-3 7-5 in an electric U.S. Open semi-final on Friday to secure a title clash with Alexander Zverev and move closer to ending a 23-year American wait for a men’s singles Grand Slam champion.

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On a poignant evening that began with commemorations marking the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, Tiafoe powered ahead 5-4 when Shelton produced a double fault, before raising the roof on the main show court with a hold to bag the first set.

Tiafoe continued to target his opponent’s relatively weaker backhand in the second set but Shelton dialled up the intensity to draw level and broke in the fifth game of the third set to take a commanding lead in the match.

With his booming left-handed serve and his defence proving impenetrable in the high-octane fourth set, eighth seed Shelton heaped the pressure on late and moved into his maiden major title clash.

Alexander Zverev Reaches US Open 2026 Final

Alexander Zverev booked his place in the U.S. Open final on Friday, beating Karen Khachanov 6-3 7-6(7) 7-6(6) to move a step closer to a second Grand Slam title.

The French Open champion had been pushed to five sets in each of his opening two rounds but has now won four straight matches without dropping a set, as he reached his third consecutive major final.

The victory also sends him to his second title decider at Flushing Meadows, after finishing runner-up in 2020 to Dominic Thiem.

US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Results

  • Alexander Zverev beats Karen Khachanov: 6-3, 7-6, 7-6
  • Ben Shelton beats Frances Tiafoe: 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5

Also Read: US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Results: Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina Set Up Blockbuster Women’s Singles Final

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US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Results: Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton Storm Into Men’s Singles Final With Wins Over Khachanov And Tiafoe
Tags: alexander zverevBen SheltonUS Open 2026

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US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Results: Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton Storm Into Men’s Singles Final With Wins Over Khachanov And Tiafoe

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US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Results: Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton Storm Into Men’s Singles Final With Wins Over Khachanov And Tiafoe
US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Results: Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton Storm Into Men’s Singles Final With Wins Over Khachanov And Tiafoe
US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Results: Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton Storm Into Men’s Singles Final With Wins Over Khachanov And Tiafoe
US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Results: Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton Storm Into Men’s Singles Final With Wins Over Khachanov And Tiafoe
US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Results: Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton Storm Into Men’s Singles Final With Wins Over Khachanov And Tiafoe

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