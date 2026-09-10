US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Results: Alexander Zverev, Karen Khachanov Reach Semi-Finals After Dominant Wins

US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Results: A walkover and a win in three sets saw Karen Khachanov and Alexander Zverev reach the US Open 2026 Men’s Singles semi-finals. Khachanov won the first two sets and led the third set by 3-2 before his opponent, Alexander Blockx, retired and gave the Russian a walkover. Meanwhile, the Roland Garros champion, who has been the overwhelming favourite to win the tournament, won in straight sets against Botic van de Zandschulp.

Alexander Zverev Wins in Straight Sets Against Botic van de Zandschulp

Alexander Zverev took another big step towards a second Grand Slam title by beating Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp 6-2 7-5 6-1 to reach the U.S. Open semi-finals, where the German will take on Karen Khachanov. The 29-year-old French Open champion got off to a slow start in his campaign at Flushing Meadows but has steadily found his range.

Zverev was far from steady on serve early on at Arthur Ashe Stadium, coughing up five double faults in an erratic start, but van de Zandschulp leaked forehand errors to allow the top seed to break in the fifth game and then take the first set.

Van de Zandschulp regrouped in the second set and came close to levelling the contest, but Zverev absorbed the pressure and reeled off three games in a row towards the end as the momentum swung firmly in the German’s favour. Zverev, the 2020 runner-up, fired an overhead smash to break early in the third set and cruised home from there to reach his third semi-final in New York.

Karen Khachanov Receives Walkover, Reaches Semi-Final

Karen Khachanov advanced to the U.S. Open semi-finals on Wednesday when Alexander Blockx retired trailing 6-2, 7-5, 3-2, as the Russian reached the final-four stage in Flushing Meadows for the first time since 2022.

Blockx, who became the first Belgian man to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals, was already carrying a rib injury into the match and was visibly hampered by further physical issues. He wore a brace on his right ankle and had his thigh wrapped, with the 21-year-old also calling for the trainer during the contest.

The 28th-seeded Blockx battled on despite his discomfort but was unable to match Khachanov as the 30-year-old continued his resurgence in New York, before eventually calling it a day after one hour and 38 minutes.

Blockx, who upset fifth seed Flavio Cobolli in the third round, had already hinted at his physical issues, admitting he came close to retiring during his match against Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round.

US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Results

Alexander Zverev beats Botic van de Zandschulp: 6-2, 7-5, 6-1

Karen Khachanov beats Alexander Blockx: 6-2, 7-5, 3-2 (Walkover)

Also Read: US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Results: Coco Gauff Produces Comeback Win, Elena Rybakina Reaches Semi-Finals And Claims No. 1 Ranking