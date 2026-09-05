US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Results: Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Ben Shelton Reach Fourth Round | Check Full Results

US Open 2026 Men’s Singles: Another round of Men’s singles games took place at the US Open 2026. Defending champion and second seed, Carlos Alcaraz was in action at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where he won in straight sets against China’s Wu Yibing. There were not many surprises, with Frances Tiafoe, Alex Michelsen, Ben Shelton, Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Tommy Paul, and Daniil Medvedev recording wins.

Carlos Alcaraz Continues Dream Run With Three-Set Win

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz underlined his status as the man to beat at the U.S. Open with a ruthless 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 victory over China’s Wu Yibing on Friday as he reached the fourth round and continued his bid for a third title at Flushing Meadows.

Victory extended Alcaraz’s match-winning streak at the Grand Slams to 17 following his triumph at Flushing Meadows last year and his Australian Open win in February, the latter helping him to become the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam.

Ben Shelton Avoids Scare

In the last match of the day, American Ben Shelton avoided a scare after losing the second set against Canada’s Denis Shapovalov. Shelton went on to win the match by 7-6, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4.

In a marathon match, Shelton won the opening set in the tie-breaker. He lost the following set in a similar fashion in the tie-breaker. He won the next two sets and now will arrive at the fourth round having played two matches that lasted close to three and a half hours.

Daniil Medvedev Cruise to 4th Round

Daniil Medvedev continued his strong form at the U.S. Open on Friday, beating Arthur Rinderknech 6-4 6-4 6-4 to reach the fourth round as he looks to make a deep run in New York.

The seventh-seeded Russian arrived at Flushing Meadows with plenty of room to move up the rankings, defending only 10 points after a chaotic first-round exit a year ago. He also has history on his side, having won the U.S. Open in 2021.

The only real scare for Medvedev came early, when he dropped serve for the first time in the tournament and Rinderknech, the world number 29, moved 4-2 ahead. The 30-year-old Russian recovered quickly, winning four straight games to turn around the set and take the lead.

From there, Medvedev tightened his grip. He did not face a single break point in the second set, serving with authority while converting his only break opportunity to move two sets ahead.

US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Results

Carlos Alcaraz beat Yibing Wu: 6-3, 6-4, 6-1

Tommy Paul beat Alexander Bublik: 6-4, 3-6, 6-7(4), 6-1, 6-3

Daniil Medvedev beat Arthur Rinderknech: 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

Ben Shelton beat Denis Shapovalov: 7-6(3), 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4

Frances Tiafoe beat Valentin Vacherot: 6-4, 6-2, 6-4

Alex Michelsen beat Daniel Merida Aguilar: 7-6(5), 6-4, 6-3

Tomas Martin Etcheverry beat Mariano Navone: 6-4, 6-4, 6-3

Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Jiri Lehecka: 2-6, 6-1, 7-6(3), 6-1

Also Read: US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Results: Aryna Sabalenka Overcomes Cannabis Interruption, Elina Svitolina Crashes Out

