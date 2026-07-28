US Open 2026 Mixed Doubles: Novak Djokovic And Aryna Sabalenka Headline Star-Studded Entry List in New York

US Open 2026: A dream duo featuring Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka will be seen at the upcoming US Open in the mixed doubles category. With 30 Grand Slam titles between them, it is safe to say that this would be the most distinguished pair on the court. Headlining the 16-pair event, Djokovic and Sabalenka will be partnering up for the first time. With six duos being given a direct entry to the draw based on individual rankings, Djokovic and Sabalenka will be one of them. Here is a look at the already registered duos for the US Open 2026.

US Open 2026: Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka Pair Up

Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka will headline the US Open 2026 mixed doubles event. A controversial revamp of the US Open last year to include more top players from the singles decision allowed Djokovic and Sabalenka to pair up. Players, including Sabalena had criticised the organisers for the new format. However, most of them have now entered their names into the doubles draw.

US Open 2026: High-Profile Mixed Doubles Pairings Take Centre Stage

Star-studded entry list! 🤩 These teams have officially entered into the 2026 US Open Mixed Doubles Championship presented by Vital Proteins. pic.twitter.com/MPKjgw74h0 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) July 27, 2026







Six-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud, world number two Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz, Naomi Osaka and Kei Nishikori, Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper, and defending champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori are among the high-profile pairings entered into the competition.

US Open 2026 Schedule: When Will Mixed Doubles Take Place?

The mixed doubles championship will again be held during the week before the singles main draw, from August 24-26, after organisers overhauled the format last year to attract more top singles players by reducing the field and offering a standalone place on the calendar.

The entry window closes on Aug. 17, after which the top six teams by combined singles ranking will qualify directly for the 16-team main draw. Eight teams will receive wildcards, while the remaining two places will be decided through an eight-team qualifying draw introduced this year.

US Open Revamped Schedule Returns For Second Year

The reimagined format proved a commercial success on its debut last year, drawing sellout crowds and attracting many of the sport’s top singles players despite criticism from some doubles specialists who said it sidelined established doubles teams. Errani and Vavassori went on to retain the title by defeating Swiatek and Ruud in the final.

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