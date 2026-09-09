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Home > Sports News > US Open 2026 Results: Ben Shelton Stuns Defending Champion Carlos Alcaraz, Sets up All-American Semifinal vs Frances Tiafoe

US Open 2026 Results: Ben Shelton Stuns Defending Champion Carlos Alcaraz, Sets up All-American Semifinal vs Frances Tiafoe

Ben Shelton produced one of the biggest upsets of the US Open 2026, defeating defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling five-set quarter-final. The American now faces Frances Tiafoe in an all-American semifinal after Tiafoe's dramatic comeback victory over Alex Michelsen.

Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe will clash in the semi-final of US Open 2026. Image Credit: AFP
Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe will clash in the semi-final of US Open 2026. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-09-09 13:42 IST

US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Results: Ben Shelton stunned the tennis world when he defeated number two seed Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open 2026 quarter-final. The American went past the defending champion in a marathon five-set thriller. Earlier in the day, Frances Tiafoe came from behind to win his quarter-final clash against Alex Michelsen to reach the semi-final, where he will now face compatriot Shelton.

US Open 2026: Ben Shelton Wins Five-Set Thriller Against Carlos Alcaraz

Ben Shelton won a thrilling five-set clash against Carlos Alcaraz to reach the semi-final of the US Open 2026. The 23-year-old lost the first set via a tie-breaker, but showed glimpses of putting Alcaraz in a real tangle.

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He won the next two sets while losing only four games, and it looked like the Spaniard making his return from a wrist injury would be knocked out in four sets. However, with his back against the wall, Carlos Alcaraz produced a 6-1 result to win the fourth set and send the match into the deciding set. 

The fifth set was nothing short of an epic in itself. Neither of the two players were backing down and had the match like a seesaw. Shelton took a game lead six times in the set, but before he could double his lead, Alcaraz bounced back each time to tie the score before the American won the 13th and the final game in a tie-breaker.

Frances Tiafoe Produces Comeback Win Against Alex Michelsen

Frances Tiafoe recovered from two sets and a break down to beat U.S. compatriot Alex Michelsen 5-7 3-6 7-5 6-3 7-6(6) at the U.S. Open on Tuesday, reaching the semi-finals for a third time in a thrilling fightback.

The 11th seed Tiafoe appeared to have lost all the magic of his early campaign before wresting the momentum in the third set and clinching it with a forehand winner to the deafening cheers of the fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Michelsen had flown under the radar in his deepest major run but earned respect on the biggest stage of American tennis with 21 aces, and Tiafoe cut his own celebration short to comfort the 22-year-old in an emotional embrace.

US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Results

  • Frances Tiafoe beats Alex Michelson: 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6
  • Ben Shelton beats Carlos Alcaraz: 6-7, 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6

Also Read: US Open 2026: Why Was Jessica Pegula vs Emma Navarro Called ‘Battle of Billionaires’? Real Reason Revealed

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US Open 2026 Results: Ben Shelton Stuns Defending Champion Carlos Alcaraz, Sets up All-American Semifinal vs Frances Tiafoe
Tags: Ben SheltonCarlos AlcarazUS Open 2026

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US Open 2026 Results: Ben Shelton Stuns Defending Champion Carlos Alcaraz, Sets up All-American Semifinal vs Frances Tiafoe
US Open 2026 Results: Ben Shelton Stuns Defending Champion Carlos Alcaraz, Sets up All-American Semifinal vs Frances Tiafoe
US Open 2026 Results: Ben Shelton Stuns Defending Champion Carlos Alcaraz, Sets up All-American Semifinal vs Frances Tiafoe
US Open 2026 Results: Ben Shelton Stuns Defending Champion Carlos Alcaraz, Sets up All-American Semifinal vs Frances Tiafoe

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