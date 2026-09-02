US Open 2026 Sep 2 Schedule: Carlos Alcaraz, Jessica Pegula, Aryna Sabalenka in Action | Check Match Start Time, Court And More

US Open 2026 Sep 2 Schedule: Flushing Meadows is set for another action-packed day on Wednesday, September 2, with Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula among the biggest names in action at the US Open 2026. The Day 4 schedule features second-round singles matches across Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium, with Alcaraz and Sabalenka taking the court during the evening session and Pegula leading the daytime action. Here’s everything fans need to know about the US Open 2026 schedule today, including match start times, courts and key fixtures.

US Open 2026 Day 4 Match Details

Date: Wednesday, September 2, 2026

Wednesday, September 2, 2026 Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York Day: Day 4

Day 4 Surface: Hard Court

Jessica Pegula vs Sofia Kenin Match Start Time And Court

Jessica Pegula will begin the action on Arthur Ashe Stadium when she takes on fellow American Sofia Kenin in the women’s singles second round. The match is scheduled to be the first contest of the day on Ashe, with play starting at 11:30 AM ET (9:00 PM IST). Pegula, the 2024 US Open runner-up, will be looking to continue her strong run at Flushing Meadows against Kenin.

Ben Shelton vs Hubert Hurkacz Match Start Time And Court

Following the Pegula-Kenin clash, American Ben Shelton will face Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in another second-round encounter on Arthur Ashe Stadium. The match will begin after the opening women’s singles contest and is part of the daytime session.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Polina Iatcenko Match Start Time And Court

Defending women’s singles champion Aryna Sabalenka will continue her title defence on Arthur Ashe Stadium in the evening session. The top seed will take on qualifier Polina Iatcenko, with the session scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM ET (4:30 AM IST on Thursday, September 3). Sabalenka will be aiming to move into the third round and maintain her bid for another US Open title.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jaime Faria Match Start Time And Court

Carlos Alcaraz will also feature in the Arthur Ashe Stadium evening session, with the defending men’s singles champion taking on Portugal’s Jaime Faria in the second round. The match will follow the Sabalenka contest and is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET (4:30 AM IST on Thursday, September 3), subject to the completion of the earlier match.

Daniil Medvedev vs Sebastian Gorzny Match Start Time And Court

Louis Armstrong Stadium will begin its Day 4 action at 11:00 AM ET (8:30 PM IST), with Daniil Medvedev facing American wildcard Sebastian Gorzny in the men’s singles second round. Medvedev will be looking to secure his place in the next round at Flushing Meadows.

Marta Kostyuk vs Sloane Stephens Match Start Time And Court

Marta Kostyuk will face former US Open semifinalist Sloane Stephens on Louis Armstrong Stadium during the daytime session. The match will follow Medvedev’s contest and promises another closely watched second-round battle.

Rei Sakamoto vs Frances Tiafoe Match Start Time And Court

The Louis Armstrong Stadium evening session will start at 7:00 PM ET (4:30 AM IST on Thursday, September 3), with Japan’s Rei Sakamoto taking on American Frances Tiafoe. Tiafoe will be hoping to use home support to progress further in the tournament.

Lulu Sun vs Linda Noskova Match Start Time And Court

The second match of the Louis Armstrong evening session will feature Lulu Sun against sixth seed Linda Noskova in the women’s singles second round. The match will begin after the completion of Sakamoto vs Tiafoe.

US Open 2026 Day 4 Schedule: Key Matches

Arthur Ashe Stadium, 11:30 AM ET / 9:00 PM IST: Jessica Pegula vs Sofia Kenin

Jessica Pegula vs Sofia Kenin Arthur Ashe Stadium, Day Session: Ben Shelton vs Hubert Hurkacz

Ben Shelton vs Hubert Hurkacz Arthur Ashe Stadium, 7:00 PM ET / 4:30 AM IST: Aryna Sabalenka vs Polina Iatcenko

Aryna Sabalenka vs Polina Iatcenko Arthur Ashe Stadium, Evening Session: Jaime Faria vs Carlos Alcaraz

Jaime Faria vs Carlos Alcaraz Louis Armstrong Stadium, 11:00 AM ET / 8:30 PM IST: Daniil Medvedev vs Sebastian Gorzny

Daniil Medvedev vs Sebastian Gorzny Louis Armstrong Stadium, Day Session: Marta Kostyuk vs Sloane Stephens

Marta Kostyuk vs Sloane Stephens Louis Armstrong Stadium, 7:00 PM ET / 4:30 AM IST: Rei Sakamoto vs Frances Tiafoe

Rei Sakamoto vs Frances Tiafoe Louis Armstrong Stadium, Evening Session: Lulu Sun vs Linda Noskova

Where to Watch US Open 2026 Live on TV in India?

Indian viewers can watch the US Open 2026 live on the Star Sports Network television channels. The official US Open broadcast partner list names JioStar as the rights holder for India and the wider Indian subcontinent.

How to Watch US Open 2026 Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the US Open 2026 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.

US Open 2026 Day 4 Schedule: Full Order Of Play

The official US Open Day 4 schedule confirms the main-court order of play for Wednesday, September 2. Arthur Ashe Stadium will host Pegula vs Kenin and Shelton vs Hurkacz in the day session, followed by Sabalenka vs Iatcenko and Faria vs Alcaraz at night. Louis Armstrong Stadium will feature Medvedev vs Gorzny and Kostyuk vs Stephens during the day, followed by Sakamoto vs Tiafoe and Sun vs Noskova in the evening.