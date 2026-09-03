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Home > Sports News > US Open 2026 September 3 Schedule: Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev in Action | Match Timings, Courts And Order of Play

US Open 2026 September 3 Schedule: Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev in Action | Match Timings, Courts And Order of Play

US Open 2026 Day 5 Schedule: The second round of the US Open 2026 continues on Thursday, September 3, with several of the tournament's biggest stars in action across the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina and Alexander Zverev headline a packed schedule, while Naomi Osaka, Madison Keys, Amanda Anisimova and Felix Auger-Aliassime are also set to feature. Here are all the details, including match start times, courts and the complete Day 5 schedule.

US Open 2026 Day 5 (Sep 3) Schedule: From Coco Gauff to Iga Swiatek and Alexander Zverev, Check Match Start Time, Court And More
US Open 2026 Day 5 (Sep 3) Schedule: From Coco Gauff to Iga Swiatek and Alexander Zverev, Check Match Start Time, Court And More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-09-03 16:00 IST

US Open 2026 Day 5 Schedule: The second round of the US Open 2026 continues on Thursday, September 3, with several of the tournament’s biggest stars in action across the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina and Alexander Zverev headline a packed schedule, while Naomi Osaka, Madison Keys, Amanda Anisimova and Felix Auger-Aliassime are also set to feature. Here are all the details, including match start times, courts and the complete Day 5 schedule.

US Open 2026 Day 5 Match Details

  • Event: US Open 2026, Day 5
  • Date: Thursday, September 3, 2026
  • Venue: Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York
  • Round: Second Round
  • Start Time: 8:30 PM IST onwards

US Open 2026 Day 5 Schedule: Arthur Ashe Stadium

  • 8:30 PM IST: No. 13 Naomi Osaka vs Katerina Siniakova
  • Not before 10:30 PM IST: No. 9 Taylor Fritz vs Mattia Bellucci
  • 4:30 AM IST: Paula Badosa vs No. 4 Coco Gauff
  • Following match: No. 1 Alexander Zverev vs Quentin Halys

US Open 2026 Day 5 Schedule: Louis Armstrong Stadium

  • 8:30 PM IST: No. 3 Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Karen Khachanov
  • Following match: Oleksandra Oliynykova vs No. 17 Alexandra Eala
  • 4:30 AM IST: Gael Monfils vs No. 14 Learner Tien
  • Following match: Jessica Bouzas Maneiro vs No. 2 Elena Rybakina

US Open 2026 Day 5 Schedule: Grandstand

  • 8:30 PM IST: No. 8 Iga Swiatek vs Nadia Podoroska
  • Following match: Lilli Tagger vs No. 1 Amanda Anisimova
  • Following match: Tristan Schoolkate vs No. 5 Flavio Cobolli
  • Not before 2:00 AM IST: Botic van de Zandschulp vs No. 6 Alex de Minaur

US Open 2026 Day 5 Schedule: Court 5

  • 8:30 PM IST: Jan-Lennard Struff vs No. 24 Francisco Cerundolo
  • Following match: No. 28 Alexander Blockx vs Marco Trungelliti
  • Following match: No. 32 Maria Sakkari vs Yuliia Starodubtseva

US Open 2026 Day 5 Schedule: Court 6

  • 8:30 PM IST: No. 24 Anastasia Potapova vs Leolia Jeanjean
  • Following match: Cristina Bucsa vs Himeno Sakatsume
  • Not before 1:30 AM IST: Zachary Svajda vs Arthur Gea

US Open 2026 Day 5 Schedule: Court 7

  • 8:30 PM IST: Maria Timofeeva vs No. 23 Elise Mertens
  • Following match: Alexei Popyrin vs No. 25 Alejandro Tabilo
  • Not before 1:30 AM IST: No. 31 Zizou Bergs vs Jesper de Jong

US Open 2026 Day 5 Schedule: Court 11

  • 8:30 PM IST: Harriet Dart vs No. 25 Marie Bouzkova
  • Following match: No. 17 Jakub Mensik vs Jurij Rodionov

US Open 2026 Day 5 Schedule: Court 12

  • 8:30 PM IST: No. 21 Luciano Darderi vs Dalibor Svrcina
  • Following match: Zheng Qinwen vs Yulia Putintseva
  • Not before 1:30 AM IST: Bu Yunchaokete vs Michael Zheng

US Open 2026 Day 5 Schedule: Court 13

  • Not before 11:30 PM IST: Nikola Bartunkova vs Tatjana Maria
  • Not before 1:30 AM IST: Benjamin Bonzi vs No. 32 Ignacio Buse

US Open 2026 Day 5 Schedule: Stadium 17

  • 8:30 PM IST: No. 22 Madison Keys vs Anna Bondar
  • Following match: Dane Sweeny vs No. 13 Lorenzo Musetti
  • Following match: No. 5 Mirra Andreeva vs Eva Lys
  • Not before 1:30 AM IST: No. 14 Iva Jovic vs Francesca Jones
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US Open 2026 September 3 Schedule: Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev in Action | Match Timings, Courts And Order of Play
Tags: US Open 2026

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US Open 2026 September 3 Schedule: Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev in Action | Match Timings, Courts And Order of Play

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US Open 2026 September 3 Schedule: Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev in Action | Match Timings, Courts And Order of Play
US Open 2026 September 3 Schedule: Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev in Action | Match Timings, Courts And Order of Play
US Open 2026 September 3 Schedule: Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev in Action | Match Timings, Courts And Order of Play
US Open 2026 September 3 Schedule: Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev in Action | Match Timings, Courts And Order of Play

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