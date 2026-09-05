US Open 2026 September 5 Schedule Today: Taylor Fritz, Coco Gauff, Alexander Zverev in Action | Match Timings, Courts And Order of Play

US Open 2026 September 5 Schedule Today: Day 7 of the US Open 2026 will bring the opening week of the singles draw to a close, with several leading stars set to take the court in third-round action. Taylor Fritz, Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Alexander Zverev and Elena Rybakina are among the big names in action, while the day’s schedule also features a number of doubles matches. Here are all the details including match timings, courts, order of play and live streaming information.
US Open 2026 Day 7 Schedule and Match Details
- Event: US Open 2026
- Date: Saturday, September 5, 2026
- Day: Day 7
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA
US Open 2026 September 5 Schedule Today: Arthur Ashe Stadium
- 9:00 PM IST: [9] Taylor Fritz vs [24] Francisco Cerundolo
- 11:00 PM IST: Cristina Bucsa vs [4] Coco Gauff
- 4:30 AM IST: [14] Iva Jovic vs [17] Alexandra Eala
- 6:00 AM IST: [1] Alexander Zverev vs [25] Alejandro Tabilo
US Open 2026 September 5 Schedule Today: Louis Armstrong Stadium
- 8:30 PM IST: [24] Anastasia Potapova vs [10] Amanda Anisimova
- 10:00 PM IST: [28] Alexander Blockx vs [5] Flavio Cobolli
- 4:30 AM IST: [13] Naomi Osaka vs [23] Elise Mertens
- 6:00 AM IST: [17] Jakub Mensik vs [14] Learner Tien
US Open 2026 September 5 Schedule Today: Grandstand
- 8:30 PM IST: [22] Madison Keys vs Qinwen Zheng
- 10:00 PM IST: [8] Iga Swiatek vs [25] Marie Bouzkova
- 11:30 PM IST: Michael Zheng vs Arthur Gea
- 2:30 AM IST: Yuliia Starodubtseva vs [2] Elena Rybakina
US Open 2026 September 5 Schedule Today: Stadium 17
- 8:30 PM IST: Leylah Fernandez/Janice Tjen vs [9] Erin Routliffe/Aldila Sutjiadi
- 10:00 PM IST: [5] Mirra Andreeva vs Nikola Bartunkova
- 11:30 PM IST: Karen Khachanov vs Benjamin Bonzi
- 2:00 AM IST: [31] Zizou Bergs vs Botic van de Zandschulp
US Open 2026 September 5 Schedule Today: Court 5
- 8:30 PM IST: Marcelo Demoliner/Ray Ho vs Nathaniel Lammons/Jackson Withrow
- 10:00 PM IST: Arthur Reymond/Luca Sanchez vs [5] Christian Harrison/Neal Skupski
- 11:30 PM IST: [21] Luciano Darderi vs Dane Sweeny
US Open 2026 September 5 Schedule Today: Court 6
- 10:30 PM IST: Ingrid Neel/Giuliana Olmos vs Ena Shibahara/Lanlana Tararudee
- 12:00 AM IST: Luke Johnson/Jan Zielinski vs [3] Marcelo Arevalo/Mate Pavic
US Open 2026 September 5 Schedule Today: Court 7
- 8:30 PM IST: Hendrik Jebens/Miguel Reyes-Varela vs [2] Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos
- 10:00 PM IST: Maja Chwalinska/Magda Linette vs Anna Bondar/Anhelina Kalinina
- 11:30 PM IST: Daniel Milavsky/Braden Shick vs [16] Francisco Cabral/JJ Tracy
- 1:00 AM IST: Andrey Golubev/Aleksandr Nedovyesov vs Adam Pavlasek/Patrik Rikl
US Open 2026 September 5 Schedule Today: Court 10
- 8:30 PM IST: [10] Ellen Perez/Demi Schuurs vs Elena Pridankina/Qianhui Tang
- 10:00 PM IST: Finn Reynolds/James Watt vs [7] Guido Andreozzi/Manuel Guinard
- 11:30 PM IST: Arthur Fery/Joshua Paris vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry/Camilo Ugo Carabelli
US Open 2026 September 5 Schedule Today: Court 11
- 8:30 PM IST: Ryan Seggerman/Patrik Trhac vs Yuki Bhambri/Michael Venus
- 10:00 PM IST: [1] Katerina Siniakova/Taylor Townsend vs Xiyu Wang/Yifan Xu
- 11:30 PM IST: Moyuka Uchijima/Xinyu Wang vs Robin Montgomery/Ashlyn Krueger
- 1:00 AM IST: Sara Errani/Lilli Tagger vs [2] Gabriela Dabrowski/Luisa Stefani
- 3:00 AM IST: Luciano Darderi/Mariano Kestelboim vs [9] Julian Cash/Lloyd Glasspool
US Open 2026 September 5 Schedule Today: Court 12
- 8:30 PM IST: Filip Pieczonka/Bart Stevens vs [15] Austin Krajicek/Nikola Mektic
- 10:00 PM IST: Alexander Bublik/Juncheng Shang vs Sebastian Baez/Fabian Marozsan
- 11:30 PM IST: Magali Kempen/Alexandra Panova vs [13] Storm Hunter/Desirae Krawczyk
- 1:00 AM IST: Jenson Brooksby/Marcos Giron vs Mac Kiger/Aleksandar Kovacevic
- 2:30 AM IST: Benjamin Bonzi/Arthur Rinderknech vs [10] Theo Arribage/Albano Olivetti
US Open 2026 September 5 Schedule Today: Court 13
- 10:30 PM IST: Yannik Alvarez/Noah Johnston vs Jakob Schnaitter/Mark Wallner
- 12:00 AM IST: [11] Sadio Doumbia/Fabien Reboul vs David Stevenson/Marcus Willis
Where to Watch US Open 2026 Live in India, USA and UK?
Tennis fans in India can watch the US Open 2026 action live on Star Sports and JioHotstar. Viewers in the United States can follow the tournament on ESPN, while fans in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on Sky Sports.