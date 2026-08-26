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Home > Sports News > US Open 2026: Serena, Venus Williams Receive Wildcard Entry For Doubles, Set to Make First Appearance Since 2022

US Open 2026: Serena, Venus Williams Receive Wildcard Entry For Doubles, Set to Make First Appearance Since 2022

Serena and Venus Williams have received a women's doubles wildcard entry at the U.S. Open, tournament organisers said on Wednesday. The sisters have played together in the U.S. Open doubles nine times, most recently in 2022, when Serena made an emotional farewell to the sport. Serena exited the mixed doubles tournament with partner Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

US Open 2026: Serena, Venus Williams Receive Wildcard Entry For Doubles, Set to Make First Appearance Since 2022
US Open 2026: Serena, Venus Williams Receive Wildcard Entry For Doubles, Set to Make First Appearance Since 2022

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-08-26 20:53 IST

Serena and Venus Williams have received a women’s doubles wildcard entry at the U.S. Open, tournament organisers said on Wednesday. The sisters have played together in the U.S. Open doubles nine times, most recently in 2022, when Serena made an emotional farewell to the sport. Serena exited the mixed doubles tournament with partner Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Serena, a 23-times Grand Slam champion, returned to the court for the first time in nearly four years at the Queen’s Club Championships in London in June. The 44-year-old showed glimpses of her old form in her two mixed doubles matches on Tuesday, firing down a 120 mph (193.1 kph) ace to ​gasps from the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 46-year-old Venus reached the women’s doubles quarter-finals last year with Canadian partner Leylah Fernandez.

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The Williams sisters played together this month in Cincinnati, where they lost in their opening match. They were once among the most formidable doubles pairs on the circuit, winning the U.S. Open title in 2009 and 2019. The women’s doubles first round begins at Flushing Meadows on September 3.

What happened earlier?

Serena Williams and Carlos Alcaraz had a promising start to the U.S. Open mixed doubles tournament when they won their first-round match, but the pair of former World No. 1s were then eliminated in straight sets in the quarterfinals.

Williams and Alcaraz defeated New Zealand’s Erin Routliffe and Great Britain’s Lloyd Glasspool 5-3, 4-1 in the opening round before the fourth-seeded tandem of Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic and Italy’s Flavio Cobolli prevailed 5-4 (4), 4-1 in the quarters on Tuesday in New York.

Even one victory was enough to leave fans of both Williams and Alcaraz encouraged. Williams, 44, played her first match in Arthur Ashe Stadium since her 2022 retirement.

“It’s always such an amazing place to be here,” Williams said in her on-court interview after the duo defeated Routliffe and Glasspool in 58 minutes. “I never expected to be back on this court, so it was just a really cool moment.

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US Open 2026: Serena, Venus Williams Receive Wildcard Entry For Doubles, Set to Make First Appearance Since 2022
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US Open 2026: Serena, Venus Williams Receive Wildcard Entry For Doubles, Set to Make First Appearance Since 2022
US Open 2026: Serena, Venus Williams Receive Wildcard Entry For Doubles, Set to Make First Appearance Since 2022
US Open 2026: Serena, Venus Williams Receive Wildcard Entry For Doubles, Set to Make First Appearance Since 2022
US Open 2026: Serena, Venus Williams Receive Wildcard Entry For Doubles, Set to Make First Appearance Since 2022

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