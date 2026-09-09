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Home > Sports News > US Open 2026: Who Is Sachin Tendulkar’s Favourite Tennis Star? Is It No Longer Roger Federer?

US Open 2026: Who Is Sachin Tendulkar’s Favourite Tennis Star? Is It No Longer Roger Federer?

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar remains a massive Tennis fan and has graced his presence during numerous years in Wimbledon that takes place in the United Kingdom.

US Open 2026: Who Is Sachin Tendulkar's Favourite Tennis Star? Is It No Longer Roger Federer? (Image Credits: X)
US Open 2026: Who Is Sachin Tendulkar's Favourite Tennis Star? Is It No Longer Roger Federer? (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-09-09 20:38 IST

US Open 2026: Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar remains a massive Tennis fan and has graced his presence during numerous years in Wimbledon that takes place in the United Kingdom. The retired cricketer is a massive admirer of Roger Federer, with Tendulkar also meeting the Swiss Tennis star Roger Federer and interacting with him. Although Tendulkar has revealed that Federer is is favourite Tennis star, has it changed over the years?

US Open 2026: Is Sachin Tendulkar’s favourite Tennis star no longer Roger Federer?

During his appearance in Wimbledon 2025, the 53-year-old revealed that he has watched Federer, John McEnroe, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal but Federer takes the cake. At the same time, he hugely praised Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz for often displaying the never-say-die attitude. Tendulkar stated, as quoted by India.com:

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I grew up admiring John McEnroe. I remember all my friends supported Björn Borg, but for some reason, I always backed McEnroe. I would even wear a headband like him, hoping people would call me McEnroe while I walked around with my friends. In more recent years, though, it has to be Roger Federer. I’ve enjoyed watching Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, all of them, but somehow, Roger takes the cake. Among the current players, Carlos Alcaraz really impresses me—his energy is infectious. I love the spring in his legs, his attitude, and the mental toughness he showed at the French Open. That never-give-up mindset is the hallmark of a true champion. Not all tennis players become champions, but the preparation and rigour they go through—I have huge respect for that.”

While it is hard to conclude whether the Mumbai-born cricketer’s favourite Tennis star has changed, he has seemingly been following Alcaraz closely in recent years. Tendulkar sympathised with Alcaraz following a tight loss to Ben Shelton in the US Open 2026 quarter-finals. He took to X and wrote:

“That was some tennis! Every time it looked like one of them had the match, the other fought his way back. And then it came down to the final few points. Well played, Ben Shelton! Tough luck, Carlos. Coming back after an injury makes this one even tougher.”



The battle between Alcaraz and Shelton went on for four hours and 28 minutes, proving to be the latest-finishing match in US Open history. The former was playing his first tournament following a four-month layoff and dropped only one set until his title defence came to an end.

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US Open 2026: Who Is Sachin Tendulkar’s Favourite Tennis Star? Is It No Longer Roger Federer?
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US Open 2026: Who Is Sachin Tendulkar’s Favourite Tennis Star? Is It No Longer Roger Federer?
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