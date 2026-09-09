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Home > Sports News > US Open 2026: Why Was Jessica Pegula vs Emma Navarro Called ‘Battle of Billionaires’? Real Reason Revealed

US Open 2026: Why Was Jessica Pegula vs Emma Navarro Called ‘Battle of Billionaires’? Real Reason Revealed

Jessica Pegula vs Emma Navarro at the US Open 2026 quarter-final was dubbed the “Battle of Billionaires” because of their families’ enormous fortunes. Pegula defeated Navarro 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 to reach the semi-finals and cross 50 wins in 2026.

Emma Navarro and Jessica Pegula clashed in the 2026 US Open in a match that was termed the 'Battle of Billionaires'. Image Credit: AFP
Emma Navarro and Jessica Pegula clashed in the 2026 US Open in a match that was termed the 'Battle of Billionaires'. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-09-09 11:17 IST

Even before the US Open 2026 quarter-final between Pegula and Navarro began, their wealth was the talk of the town. Their duel, being an all-American encounter, apart from bringing sporting glory it also became a news headline because of the families of these players having the world’s top wealth.

In fact, the whole event was widely referred to as the “Battle of the Billionaires,” more in regard to their families’ wealth than their players’ tennis earnings. It was a meeting of two athletes whose mothers came from very rich families, and so the match turned out to be financially the most interesting one in the history of professional tennis.

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Why Was Jessica Pegula vs Emma Navarro Called the ‘Battle of Billionaires’?

The term came from the immense fortunes of the two families, with Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro being very rich themselves. Jessica Pegula is the child of businessman Terry Pegula; the main source of his fortune was oil and gas. At one point, Terry Pegula became a big name in sports by taking ownership of the Buffalo Sabres (NHL) and Boston Bills (NFL).

Then again, Emma is the one who is the only daughter of Ben Navarro. Ben founded Sherman Financial Group and became one of the tennis investors. Forbes currently estimates his net worth in about $3.2billion.

Media reports before the US Open quarter-final estimated the total wealth of the two families at about $15 billion. So such a high number made the name “Battle of the Billionaires” very popular and catchy.

US Open 2026 Quarter-Final: Pegula Beats Navarro to Set Up Clash Against Sabalenka

Even with all the talk about their wealth, the match itself was decided by tennis. Navarro made the stronger start, taking the first set 6-3. Pegula, then again, came out of her shell very nicely and equalized the match by winning the second set 6-4.

World number 3 Pegula wrapped up the fightback with a 6-3 victory in the final set, and so continued her amazing run in the Open Series for three years in a row with a place in the semis. This also put Pegula just past the milestone of 50th win for the 2026 season, making her the first woman to do so this year on tour.

Also Read: US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Results: Aryna Sabalenka Survives Thriller, Jessica Pegula Sets Up Semi-Final Clash

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US Open 2026: Why Was Jessica Pegula vs Emma Navarro Called ‘Battle of Billionaires’? Real Reason Revealed
Tags: Emma NavarroJessica PegulaUS Open 2026

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US Open 2026: Why Was Jessica Pegula vs Emma Navarro Called ‘Battle of Billionaires’? Real Reason Revealed

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US Open 2026: Why Was Jessica Pegula vs Emma Navarro Called ‘Battle of Billionaires’? Real Reason Revealed
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