US Open 2026: Will Novak Djokovic Play? Serbian Legend Reveals Massive Health Update After Cincinnati Open Defeat

US Open 2026: With Novak Djokovic looking to go deep into the Cincinnati Open 2026 to warm up for US Open 2026, things haven’t gone according to plan. Despite winning the first set convincingly against Argentina’s Thiago Agustín Tirante, the World No. 50 stunned the 24-time Grand Slam winner by emerging victorious in the next two. Following the loss, Djokovic pointed to ‘a lot of health issues’, raising questions about his participation in US Open 2026.

US Open 2026: What did Novak Djokovic say about his health?

With the veteran struggling consistently amid the heat and needing medical timeouts, he couldn’t keep up the intensity required to seal the win after emerging triumphant in the opening set. He notably called for a medical timeout while leading 2-1 and reportedly puked into a towel. The 39-year-old was also seen falling to his knees at one stage as Tirante rammed home the advantage. Speaking to media about his health condition after the defeat, he revealed, as quoted by Yahoo Sports:

“Congrats to my opponent. It was not an enjoyable match for me, for sure. The way I felt. Not the first and I guess not the last time, but it is what it is. It’s just a condition that I have, health wise, that has been bothering me for the past couple of years. [It causes] a lot of issues, especially when it is humid and it is hot. I did anticipate it [would be humid], but there are all these things, like nerves and everything involved that makes it worse, and that’s what happened.”

The 39-year-old also expressed massive doubts about coming to Cincinnati next year, claiming:

“I certainly hope so, but it looks more likely not, unfortunately. But let’s see what the future brings.”

As far as Thiago Agustín Tirante goes, he will next lock horns against Martín Landaluce in the third round of Cincinnati Open 2026. Djokovic, nevertheless, is still expected to feature in the year’s final Grand Slam event.

US Open 2026: When did Novak Djokovic last won a Grand Slam title?

Meanwhile, Djokovic last clinched a Grand Slam title in 2023 US Open, with the 25th crown eluding him for quite some time. The 39-year-old had also clinched the Olympic medal in Paris two years ago but will want to retire by winning the 25th Grand Slam title.