US Open 2026 Women’s Final: When And Where To Watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina? Check Head-To-Head Record, TV Channel And Match Time

US Open Women’s 2026 Final: The US Open 2026 Women’s section has reached its last stop as the storied venue of the Arthur Ashe Stadium will host the decider between defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and Russia’s Elena Rybakina. The contest promises to be a blockbuster one, with Sabalenka emerging as the clear favourite but Rybakina equally having the potential to pull off a win and her first US Open Singles title.

Linda Noskova has been the only player to challenge Sabalenka in the singles match thus far, pulling off the first set of their quarter-final bout. However, the Belarusian, who has dropped only one set in the tournament, won the next two to march into the semi-final. The 28-year-old beat Jessica Pegula in straight sets too with little difficulty and marched into the final. Having already won the US Open title twice in consecutive years, Sabalenka can become the first woman since Serena Williams to complete a hat-trick of clinching the Grand Slam.

Meanwhile, Rybakina hasn’t had a campaign as dominant as Sabalenka but she has defeated stalwarts like Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka en route to the final. The 27-year-old notably defeated Osaka in straight sets and has dropped only two sets, which came against Gauff and Qinwen Zheng. The Russian’s two Grand Slam wins have come in Wimbledon (2022) and Australian Open (2026)

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina, US Open Women’s 2026 Final – Head-to-head record

Sabalenka leads the head-to-head record against Ryabakina in their 17 meetings but only narrowly, winning 10 of them. She also leads Rybakina 2-1 in Grand Slam matches but the latter won their most recent meeting in majors that occurred during the Australian Open earlier this year. The two times last faced each other on March 27, 2026 at the Miami Open, with Sabalenka emerging victorious.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina, When and Where to watch the US Open Women’s 2026 Final in India?

As per India time, the match commences at 1:30 am on September 13, Sunday. Fans in India can catch the television telecast on Star Sports, while the live streaming of it will be available on Jio Hotstar App and website.