US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Results: Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina Set Up Blockbuster Women’s Singles Final

US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Results: Aryna Sabalenka took one step closer to becoming a three-time US Open 2026 champion as she defeated American Jessica Pegula in the semi-final. The top seed won the crucial encounter in two sets. Meanwhile, Elena Rybakina defeated Coco Gauff as both Americans failed to reach the US Open 2026 final.

Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Jessica Pegula to Reach US Open 2026 Final

Aryna Sabalenka eliminated top American Jessica Pegula 7-5 6-2 to reach the U.S. Open final on Thursday, moving one win away from a rare third consecutive title at the hardcourt Grand Slam.

The top seed simmered with frustration early in the match before finding her best level, sending over 29 winners and seven aces before closing it out with an unreturnable shot deep in the American’s territory. Third seed Pegula, runner-up in 2024, had no answer to the Belarusian’s power and allowed costly mistakes to creep into her game in the second set.

Pegula saved an early break point with a fine forehand winner, while Sabalenka showed signs of frustration, whacking her racket on the court after a double fault in the ninth game.

The defending champion threw her racket to the ground as Pegula held her serve in the 10th, but hit her stride to break her opponent from the baseline on set point. Sabalenka used her best weapon to her advantage again to go up 3-1 in the second set, firing off a forehand winner from the baseline on break point, and sealed the match with another break.

Elena Rybakina Sets Up Final Clash Against Sabalenka

Elena Rybakina overpowered Coco Gauff 3-6 6-4 6-4 in a fierce U.S. Open semi-final on Thursday to secure a title showdown with defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and stay on course for a third Grand Slam crown.

After ensuring she will dethrone Sabalenka and leave Flushing Meadows as the world number one, Rybakina can also deny the Belarusian a third straight title in New York if she prevails in Saturday’s showpiece.

Gauff absorbed relentless pressure and stayed strong from the back to draw errors from the Kazakh, breaking in the sixth game and taking the opening set in front of a roaring crowd that included former first lady Michelle Obama.

US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Results

Aryna Sabalenka beats Jessica Pegula: 7-5, 6-2

Elena Rybakina beats Coco Gauff: 3-6, 6-4, 6-4

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