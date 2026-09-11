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Home > Sports News > US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Results: Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina Set Up Blockbuster Women’s Singles Final

US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Results: Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina Set Up Blockbuster Women’s Singles Final

Aryna Sabalenka reached the US Open 2026 Women’s Singles final after defeating Jessica Pegula 7-5, 6-2 in the semi-final. The defending champion will face Elena Rybakina at Flushing Meadows and is one win away from completing a three-peat.

Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina in frame. Image Credit: AFP
Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina in frame. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-09-11 10:01 IST

US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Results: Aryna Sabalenka took one step closer to becoming a three-time US Open 2026 champion as she defeated American Jessica Pegula in the semi-final. The top seed won the crucial encounter in two sets. Meanwhile, Elena Rybakina defeated Coco Gauff as both Americans failed to reach the US Open 2026 final. 

Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Jessica Pegula to Reach US Open 2026 Final

Aryna Sabalenka eliminated top American Jessica Pegula 7-5 6-2 to reach the U.S. Open final on Thursday, moving one win away from a rare third consecutive title at the hardcourt Grand Slam.

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The top seed simmered with frustration early in the match before finding her best level, sending over 29 winners and seven aces before closing it out with an unreturnable shot deep in the American’s territory. Third seed Pegula, runner-up in 2024, had no answer to the Belarusian’s power and allowed costly mistakes to creep into her game in the second set.

Pegula saved an early break point with a fine forehand winner, while Sabalenka showed signs of frustration, whacking her racket on the court after a double fault in the ninth game.

The defending champion threw her racket to the ground as Pegula held her serve in the 10th, but hit her stride to break her opponent from the baseline on set point. Sabalenka used her best weapon to her advantage again to go up 3-1 in the second set, firing off a forehand winner from the baseline on break point, and sealed the match with another break.

Elena Rybakina Sets Up Final Clash Against Sabalenka

Elena Rybakina overpowered Coco Gauff 3-6 6-4 6-4 in a fierce U.S. Open semi-final on Thursday to secure a title showdown with defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and stay on course for a third Grand Slam crown.

After ensuring she will dethrone Sabalenka and leave Flushing Meadows as the world number one, Rybakina can also deny the Belarusian a third straight title in New York if she prevails in Saturday’s showpiece.

Gauff absorbed relentless pressure and stayed strong from the back to draw errors from the Kazakh, breaking in the sixth game and taking the opening set in front of a roaring crowd that included former first lady Michelle Obama.

US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Results

  • Aryna Sabalenka beats Jessica Pegula: 7-5, 6-2
  • Elena Rybakina beats Coco Gauff: 3-6, 6-4, 6-4

Also Read: UEFA Champions League Points Table 2026/27: PSG Lead Standings After Matchday 1, Bayern And Barcelona Close Behind

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US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Results: Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina Set Up Blockbuster Women’s Singles Final
Tags: Aryna SabalenkaElena RybakinaUS Open 2026

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US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Results: Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina Set Up Blockbuster Women’s Singles Final

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US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Results: Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina Set Up Blockbuster Women’s Singles Final
US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Results: Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina Set Up Blockbuster Women’s Singles Final
US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Results: Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina Set Up Blockbuster Women’s Singles Final
US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Results: Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina Set Up Blockbuster Women’s Singles Final

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