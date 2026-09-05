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Home > Sports News > US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Results: Aryna Sabalenka Overcomes Cannabis Interruption, Elina Svitolina Crashes Out

US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Results: Aryna Sabalenka Overcomes Cannabis Interruption, Elina Svitolina Crashes Out

US Open 2026 Women’s Singles third-round action delivered major drama as Aryna Sabalenka advanced despite a cannabis-related interruption, Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro secured impressive victories, while Anna Kalinskaya produced the biggest upset by eliminating ninth seed Elina Svitolina in New York.

Aryna Sabalenka won her third-round clash against Kamilla Rakhimova at the US Open 2026. Image Credit: AFP
Aryna Sabalenka won her third-round clash against Kamilla Rakhimova at the US Open 2026. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-09-05 09:35 IST

US Open 2026 Women’s Singles: A series of third-round matches took place at the US Open 2026 in the Women’s singles division. Top seed Aryna Sabalenka was in action in a match that was rather controversial. While the Belarusian player won her match in straight sets, the match was interrupted by the strong smell of Cannabis. Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula, Linda Noskova, and Emma Navarro were in action as well. However, the biggest shock of the day came in the last match, with Elina Svitolina losing to Anna Kalinskaya.

Elina Svitolina Crashes Out Against Anna Kalinskaya

Elina Svitolina suffered a shock defeat against Anna Kalinskaya in the third round of the US Open 2026. The Ukrainian player entered the tournament as the ninth seed and one of the favourites in the draw. She lost the first set 3-6 and set out a hope for a comeback in the second set. She won the second set 6-2.

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In the third set, Svitolina took the lead. The Ukrainian led the fifth set by three games to two. However, Kalinskaya went on to win the next four games to win the match and eliminate Elina Svitolina.

Aryna Sabalenka Wins 3rd Round Despite Unusual Interruption

World number one Aryna Sabalenka had an unusual interruption during her U.S. Open third-round match on Friday, stopping play to alert the umpire to a strong smell of cannabis drifting on to Louis Armstrong Stadium court.

Sabalenka, who had made a fast start to go 3-0 ahead before securing a straight-sets win against Uzbekistan’s Kamilla Rakhimova, raised the issue during her second service game, pointing out the smell before play resumed.

Emma Navarro Defeats Karolina Muchova

Emma Navarro stunned Czech seventh seed Karolina Muchova 6-3, 7-5 on Friday, notching up her third win over a top-10 opponent this year as she joined the American march into the weekend at the U.S. Open.

The 26th seed did some of her best work from the baseline as she absorbed the blows from Muchova, who had been sidelined after reaching the Wimbledon final in July due to minor surgery.

US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Results

  • Anna Kalinskaya beat Elina Svitolina: 6-3, 2-6, 6-3
  • Linda Noskova beat Ann Li: 6-2, 6-7, 6-2
  • Emma Navarro beat Karolina Muchová: 6-3, 7-5
  • Taylor Townsend beat Diana Shnaider: 6-2, 6-7, 6-3
  • Jessica Pegula beat Leylah Fernandez: 1-6, 6-4, 6-3
  • Aryna Sabalenka beat Kamilla Rakhimova: 6-3, 6-4
  • Marta Kostyuk beat Ekaterina Alexandrova: 6-3, 6-2
  • Sorana Cîrstea beat Jasmine Paolini: 6-3, 6-3

Also Read: Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Troy Parrott Haunts Jose Mourinho as Kylian Mbappe Misses Penalty in Shock La Liga Defeat

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US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Results: Aryna Sabalenka Overcomes Cannabis Interruption, Elina Svitolina Crashes Out
Tags: Anna KalinskayaAryna SabalenkaElina SvitolinaUS Open 2026

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US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Results: Aryna Sabalenka Overcomes Cannabis Interruption, Elina Svitolina Crashes Out
US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Results: Aryna Sabalenka Overcomes Cannabis Interruption, Elina Svitolina Crashes Out
US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Results: Aryna Sabalenka Overcomes Cannabis Interruption, Elina Svitolina Crashes Out
US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Results: Aryna Sabalenka Overcomes Cannabis Interruption, Elina Svitolina Crashes Out

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