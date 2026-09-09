US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Results: Aryna Sabalenka Survives Thriller, Jessica Pegula Sets Up Semi-Final Clash

US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Results: Jessica Pegula and Aryna Sabalenka recorded wins to qualify for the US Open Women’s Singles semifinals. The two will now meet at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on the 11th of September in a bid to reach the summit clash. Defending champion Sabalenka defeated sixth-seed Linda Noskova in three sets before Pegula came from behind to win her all-American clash against Emma Navarro.

Aryna Sabalenka Beats Linda Noskova to Reach US Open 2026 Semi-Final

World number one Aryna Sabalenka survived her toughest test of the tournament to beat Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova 7-6(1) 3-6 7-6(10-7) on Tuesday and reach the U.S. Open semi-finals for a sixth consecutive year.

Defending champion Sabalenka had not dropped a set before facing the Czech sixth seed, who fired 18 aces and saved seven of nine break points but faltered when leading by a break in the final set.

Jessica Pegula Wins Battle of Billionaires Against Emma Navarro

Jessica Pegula reached the U.S. Open semifinals for a third successive year, coming from a set down to beat Emma Navarro 3-6 6-4 6-3 in an all-American clash on Tuesday. The 32-year-old will face two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in a rematch of the 2024 final after securing her fifth straight win over her compatriot, including a victory at last month’s Cincinnati Open.

The clash, dubbed by American media as the “Battle of the Billionaires” because of their backgrounds, began more than an hour later than scheduled after Frances Tiafoe’s marathon victory over Alex Michelsen in another all-American contest.

The wait did little to help either player find their rhythm, with the match instead marked by errors and few sustained bursts of momentum. The 26th seed had the edge in a scrappy opening set as both players struggled to settle. However, Pegula staged a strong comeback to win the next two sets and the match.

US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Results

Jessica Pegula beat Emma Navarro: 3-6, 6-4, 6-3

Aryna Sabalenka beat Linda Noskova: 7-6, 3-6, 7-6

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