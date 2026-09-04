US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Results: Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina, Mirra Andreeva Storm Into Third Round

US Open 2026 Women’s Singles: Another round of the US Open 2026 was completed in the Women’s Singles. Most of the top players were in action, and they showed why they are at the top of their games. Top-seeded players Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff, and Mirra Andreeva won their respective matches to qualify for the third round of the tournament.

Elena Rybakina Defeats Jessica Bouzas to March Into 3rd Round

World number two Elena Rybakina put on a dominant performance to beat Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-2, 6-4 and reach the third round of the U.S. Open on Thursday.

The Kazakh, who is looking to climb to the top of the WTA rankings with a title in New York, delivered on expectations in the night’s final session at Louis Armstrong Stadium, extending her pursuit of a third Grand Slam crown.

Coco Gauff Goes Past Paula Badosa

World number four Coco Gauff overcame Paula Badosa 6-4, 7-6(5) in the second round of the U.S. Open on Thursday to extend her bid for a second title at Flushing Meadows.

On a sweltering evening that contrasted with the rain-hit opening days, Gauff took to Arthur Ashe Court with the backing of a partisan crowd and hopes of continuing her pursuit of a third Grand Slam title.

Alexandra Eala Beats Oleksandra Oliynykova

Alexandra Eala of the Philippines brushed aside Ukrainian Oleksandra Oliynykova 6-1, 6-4 to reach the third round of the U.S. Open on Thursday, keeping the buzz going for her fervent following in New York.

The 21-year-old lefty lost to Oliynykova in Strasbourg earlier this year but had the right formula this time around, as she needed little more than an hour to seal it with her family among the fans squarely in her favour.

US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Results

Elena Rybakina beat Jessica Bouzas: 6-2, 6-4

Coco Gauff beat Paula Badosa: 6-4, 7-6

Mirra Andreeva beat Eva Lys: 6-0, 6-2

Iva Jovic beat Francesca Jones: 6-4, 6-4

Yuliia Starodubtseva beat Maria Sakkari: 1-6, 7-6, 6-2

Cristina Bucșa beat Himeno Sakatsume: 7-6, 6-7, 7-6

Qinwen Zheng beat Yulia Putintseva: 6-4, 2-6, 6-1

Nikola Bartunkova beat Tatjana Maria: 6-7, 6-2, 6-3

Alexandra Eala beat Oleksandra Oliynykova: 6-1, 6-4

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