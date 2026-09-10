US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Results: Coco Gauff Produces Comeback Win, Elena Rybakina Reaches Semi-Finals And Claims No. 1 Ranking

US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Results: Coco Gauff became the second American to reach the semi-finals of the US Open 2026 Women’s Singles. She produced a comeback win after having lost the first set against Mirra Andreeva. Meanwhile, Elena Rybakina had a similar win in her quarter-final clash against Qinwen Zheng. The Kazakhstani lost the first set before dominating the final two sets to make it to the final four.

Coco Gauff Beats Rolland Garros Champion Mirra Andreeva







American Coco Gauff saved two match points to beat Russian fifth seed Mirra Andreeva 2-6 7-6(7) 6-2 on Wednesday and reach the U.S. Open semi-finals after recovering from a dreadful opening set.

The 2023 champion had none of her usual firepower at first and was on the ropes in the tiebreak before she flipped the script and closed out the match with a forehand strike, dropping her racket to the court in joy and relief. She faces second seed Elena Rybakina in the last four.

Andreeva looked completely at home in Arthur Ashe Stadium as she sprinted through the first four games, never allowing Gauff to set up a break-point chance in the opening set, where the Russian had just five unforced errors to 14 from her opponent.

Gauff, who took a break in the locker room between sets, took inspiration from her compatriot Frances Tiafoe, who recovered from two sets and a break down on Tuesday night to reach the semi-finals on the men’s side.

Elena Rybakina Defeats Zheng Qinwen to Reach Semi-Finals

These courts will make her feel brand new (world No.1) 🗽 Elena Rybakina defeats Zheng 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 to reach the US Open semifinals and clinch the WTA’s top spot! pic.twitter.com/vA4KKSLYZc — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2026







Second seed Elena Rybakina ended Chinese qualifier Zheng Qinwen’s stirring U.S. Open run with a 3-6 6-1 6-4 victory on Wednesday, advancing to the semi-finals and securing the world number one ranking for the first time.

The Australian Open winner, who will replace Aryna Sabalenka at the top of the rankings when they are updated after the tournament, recovered from a slow start and struck 20 winners as she gradually broke down Zheng’s resistance.

Olympic champion Zheng, forced to go through qualifying after a chronic elbow injury disrupted her career, wrote a fine comeback story in New York and exited the court to applause from the crowd.

US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Results

Coco Gauff beat Mirra Andreeva: 2-6, 7-6, 6-2

Elena Rybakina beat Qinwen Zheng: 3-6, 6-1, 6-4

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