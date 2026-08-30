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Home > Sports News > US Open Day 1 Schedule: From Novak Djokovic to Daniil Medvedev, Check All Big Names in Action on Aug 30 – Time, Court And More

US Open Day 1 Schedule: From Novak Djokovic to Daniil Medvedev, Check All Big Names in Action on Aug 30 – Time, Court And More

The 2026 US Open gets underway on Sunday, August 30, with several of the biggest names in tennis beginning their campaigns at Flushing Meadows. Five-time US Open champion Novak Djokovic will headline the night session on Arthur Ashe Stadium, while Daniil Medvedev, Jessica Pegula, Venus Williams and Jasmine Paolini are also among the leading players in action on the opening day. Here is the complete Day 1 schedule, including match timings and courts in IST.

US Open Day 1 Schedule: From Novak Djokovic to Daniil Medvedev, Check All Big Names in Action on Aug 30 - Time, Court And More
US Open Day 1 Schedule: From Novak Djokovic to Daniil Medvedev, Check All Big Names in Action on Aug 30 - Time, Court And More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-08-30 13:10 IST

US Open Day 1 Schedule: The 2026 US Open gets underway on Sunday, August 30, with several of the biggest names in tennis beginning their campaigns at Flushing Meadows. Five-time US Open champion Novak Djokovic will headline the night session on Arthur Ashe Stadium, while Daniil Medvedev, Jessica Pegula, Venus Williams and Jasmine Paolini are also among the leading players in action on the opening day. Here is the complete Day 1 schedule, including match timings and courts in IST.

US Open 2026 Day 1: Arthur Ashe Stadium Schedule

  • From 9:30 PM IST: Jessica Pegula vs Elena Ruse
  • From 9:30 PM IST: Daniil Medvedev vs Hugo Gaston
  • From 9:30 PM IST: TBD vs TBD
  • 4:30 AM IST, Monday, August 31: Mariano Navone vs Novak Djokovic
  • 4:30 AM IST, Monday, August 31: Venus Williams vs Sofia Kenin

Novak Djokovic Begins US Open 2026 Campaign

Fifth seed Novak Djokovic will begin his latest pursuit of a record 25th Grand Slam title against Argentina’s Mariano Navone. The Serbian will take to Arthur Ashe Stadium in the early hours of Monday in India, with the match scheduled for 4:30 AM IST.

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Djokovic has been unable to add to his collection since winning his 24th major at the US Open in 2023. He has subsequently reached two Grand Slam finals and six semi-finals, including the Australian Open final and Wimbledon semi-finals earlier this year.

Venus Williams vs Sofia Kenin

Two-time US Open champion Venus Williams will make her 26th appearance in the tournament’s main draw when she faces fellow American Sofia Kenin. The 45-year-old Williams will look to make another memorable appearance at Flushing Meadows against the 2020 Australian Open champion.

US Open 2026 Day 1: Louis Armstrong Stadium Schedule

  • From 8:30 PM IST: Jasmine Paolini vs Veronika Erjavec
  • From 8:30 PM IST: Coleman Wong vs Tommy Paul
  • From 8:30 PM IST: TBD vs TBD
  • 4:30 AM IST, Monday, August 31: Elina Svitolina vs Solana Sierra
  • 4:30 AM IST, Monday, August 31: Alexander Bublik vs J.J. Wolf

US Open 2026 Day 1: Grandstand Schedule

  • From 8:30 PM IST: Ji Leheka vs Pablo Carreño Busta
  • From 8:30 PM IST: Marta Kostyuk vs Storm Hunter
  • From 8:30 PM IST: Miomir Kecmanovic vs Denis Shapovalov
  • 2:30 AM IST, Monday, August 31: Emma Navarro vs Lois Boisson

US Open 2026 Day 1: Stadium 17 Schedule

  • From 8:30 PM IST: Kamilla Rakhimova vs Barbora Krejcikova
  • From 8:30 PM IST: Shuai Zhang vs Leylah Fernandez
  • From 8:30 PM IST: Joao Faria vs Jenson Brooksby
  • 2:30 AM IST, Monday, August 31: Alex Michelsen vs Federico Cina

US Open Day 1: Key Players in Action

Sunday’s schedule features a strong mix of established champions, title contenders and popular American stars. Djokovic will be the biggest name in the men’s draw, while Medvedev will also begin his campaign on Arthur Ashe Stadium. On the women’s side, Pegula, Paolini, Svitolina, Navarro, Krejcikova and Fernandez are among the notable players taking to the courts.

US Open 2026: Djokovic’s Road to History

Djokovic’s opening-round match carries additional significance as the 39-year-old continues his quest for a 25th Grand Slam singles title. After coming close at multiple majors since his last triumph in New York in 2023, the Serbian will hope to launch his latest US Open campaign with a strong performance against Navone.

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US Open Day 1 Schedule: From Novak Djokovic to Daniil Medvedev, Check All Big Names in Action on Aug 30 – Time, Court And More
Tags: US Open 2026

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US Open Day 1 Schedule: From Novak Djokovic to Daniil Medvedev, Check All Big Names in Action on Aug 30 – Time, Court And More

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US Open Day 1 Schedule: From Novak Djokovic to Daniil Medvedev, Check All Big Names in Action on Aug 30 – Time, Court And More
US Open Day 1 Schedule: From Novak Djokovic to Daniil Medvedev, Check All Big Names in Action on Aug 30 – Time, Court And More
US Open Day 1 Schedule: From Novak Djokovic to Daniil Medvedev, Check All Big Names in Action on Aug 30 – Time, Court And More
US Open Day 1 Schedule: From Novak Djokovic to Daniil Medvedev, Check All Big Names in Action on Aug 30 – Time, Court And More

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