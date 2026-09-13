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Home > Sports News > US Open Final Result: Elena Rybakina Halts Aryna Sabalenka’s 3-Peat, Clinches Maiden Women’s Singles Title in New York

US Open Final Result: Elena Rybakina Halts Aryna Sabalenka’s 3-Peat, Clinches Maiden Women’s Singles Title in New York

Elena Rybakina delivered a devastating display to dethrone two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka with a 6-4 5-7 6-2 win in the U.S. Open final on Saturday, earning a third Grand Slam crown to accompany her ascent to world number one. The Russian-born Kazakh's icy composure on the grand stage helped her snap Sabalenka's 20-match winning streak at Flushing Meadows and denied the Belarusian the chance to emulate Serena Williams and Chris Evert with three straight New York titles.

US Open Final Result: Elena Rybakina Halts Aryna Sabalenka's 3-Peat, Clinches Maiden Women's Singles Title in New York
US Open Final Result: Elena Rybakina Halts Aryna Sabalenka's 3-Peat, Clinches Maiden Women's Singles Title in New York

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-09-13 08:52 IST

Elena Rybakina delivered a devastating display to dethrone two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka with a 6-4 5-7 6-2 win in the U.S. Open final on Saturday, earning a third Grand Slam crown to accompany her ascent to world number one. The Russian-born Kazakh’s icy composure on the grand stage helped her snap Sabalenka’s 20-match winning streak at Flushing Meadows and denied the Belarusian the chance to emulate Serena Williams and Chris Evert with three straight New York titles.

Rybakina halts Sabalenka in US Open final

An ankle injury had threatened to derail Rybakina’s campaign even before the tournament started, but the 27-year-old shrugged off those concerns to add the U.S. Open title to her Australian Open triumph this year and Wimbledon success in 2022.

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“It’s tough to find words … I didn’t expect anything like this coming into the tournament,” said Rybakina, who became only the third woman this century to claim both hardcourt majors in the same year after Sabalenka and Angelique Kerber.

“I’ve been dealing a bit with an injury. Somehow, everything aligned together on my side. Aryna … it’s so difficult to play against you. You push me to the limit.

“I want to say thank you to the beautiful spectators for such a beautiful atmosphere. I’m falling in love with New York more and more.”

Saturday’s title showdown at Arthur Ashe Stadium had all the ingredients of a classic between the top two in the rankings, and though Sabalenka brought late aggression, Rybakina was typically unruffled and prevailed to pocket the $5.5 million prize.

“It’s going to be different to wake up the next morning knowing you’ve won the U.S. Open and achieved the world number one ranking,” said Rybakina, who collected her trophy from Russian five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova.

“It’s a relief, because you do all the routines for the past two to three weeks. It’s a lot of work, a lot of nerves also.”

STINGING GROUNDSTROKES

Dressed in a yellow-and-black match kit that evoked a bee, Rybakina produced some stinging groundstrokes but was unable to make the early pressure count as Sabalenka unleashed big serves to hold firm in the pair’s third Grand Slam final meeting.

The second seed drew first blood to go ahead 3-2 following a Sabalenka double fault, with the frustrated Belarusian earning a code violation immediately afterwards for launching a ball high into the stands of the main showcourt.

“It’s really tough to control your emotions when you lose in the final of the Grand Slam and when you’re trying to go for the ‘three-peat’ so I wanted to let it go,” Sabalenka said.

“If I had held it inside, I wouldn’t be able to say a word.”

Sabalenka’s irritation became increasingly evident with each missed shot and squandered opportunity, in stark contrast to the trademark calm etched on Rybakina’s face as the Kazakh tightened her grip on the opening set and clinched it with a tight hold.

However, Rybakina’s quality shone through her red-and-blue-framed racket as she took a commanding 5-2 lead and then closed out a famous triumph to leave her Belarusian rival without any major silverware in 2026.

The typically mild-mannered Rybakina’s celebration had little more pizzazz than one might expect from a routine match victory, and she calmly packed her belongings at her bench as Sabalenka sat with her demolished racket.

“It’s the last thing I want to do right now, give a speech. But I’ll try my very best,” said a teary Sabalenka, who lost to Rybakina in the Australian Open final this year.

“I’m disappointed, but I want to congratulate Elena. I wish I could perform a bit better, but I guess next year.”

The action resumes on Sunday with another final, where Ben Shelton bids to end a 23-year American wait for a men’s Grand Slam champion when he plays top seed Alexander Zverev.

(With Inputs From Agencies)

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US Open Final Result: Elena Rybakina Halts Aryna Sabalenka’s 3-Peat, Clinches Maiden Women’s Singles Title in New York
Tags: US Open 2026

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US Open Final Result: Elena Rybakina Halts Aryna Sabalenka’s 3-Peat, Clinches Maiden Women’s Singles Title in New York

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US Open Final Result: Elena Rybakina Halts Aryna Sabalenka’s 3-Peat, Clinches Maiden Women’s Singles Title in New York
US Open Final Result: Elena Rybakina Halts Aryna Sabalenka’s 3-Peat, Clinches Maiden Women’s Singles Title in New York
US Open Final Result: Elena Rybakina Halts Aryna Sabalenka’s 3-Peat, Clinches Maiden Women’s Singles Title in New York
US Open Final Result: Elena Rybakina Halts Aryna Sabalenka’s 3-Peat, Clinches Maiden Women’s Singles Title in New York
US Open Final Result: Elena Rybakina Halts Aryna Sabalenka’s 3-Peat, Clinches Maiden Women’s Singles Title in New York

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