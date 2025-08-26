LIVE TV
Home > Sports > US Open Photographer Responds After Daniil Medvedev Outburst Sparks Controversy

Daniil Medvedev’s first-round US Open exit turned controversial after a photojournalist disrupted match point. Medvedev blamed the umpire’s decision to replay the serve, not the photographer. Selcuk Acar denied wrongdoing, but the USTA revoked his credentials for violating protocol.

Daniil Medvedev (Image Credit - Instagram/medwed33)
Daniil Medvedev (Image Credit - Instagram/medwed33)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 26, 2025 09:22:31 IST

Former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev made an unexpected exit in the first round of the 2025 tournament following a tense five-set match against France’s Benjamin Bonzi. The drama unfolded at a crucial moment when freelance photojournalist Selcuk Acar entered the court area between Bonzi’s first and second serve — with Bonzi sitting on match point. The match was paused, and chair umpire Greg Allensworth controversially allowed Bonzi to retake his first serve, which ultimately led to Medvedev’s loss. Visibly frustrated, the Russian launched into a heated argument with the umpire, resulting in a 7-minute delay.

“He wants to go home guys,” Medvedev was caught saying during the delay. “He doesn’t like to be here. He gets paid by the match, not by the hour.”

Photographer Breaks Silence, Denies Any Wrongdoing

Following the incident, Acar has spoken out, insisting he followed protocol. “This incident has already turned into a lynching, and although I’m innocent, I’ve suffered greatly,” Acar told The Daily Mail. He claims he was given the all-clear by an official to move. “If there’s a camera, it will show I returned to the official twice and didn’t enter,” he said. Acar also added, “I’m not a photojournalist that can [make] such a mistake.”

Tournament Officials Dispute Photographer’s Version

The US Open organizers quickly refuted Acar’s explanation. “The photographer had been instructed to stay in place by US Open security,” the United States Tennis Association said in a statement. “The Chair Umpire also instructed the photographer to immediately sit down, and these instructions were also disregarded.” As a result, the USTA revoked Acar’s credentials for the rest of the tournament and for the 2025 edition.

Medvedev Clarifies Comments, Bonzi Reacts

While Medvedev was visibly angry on court, he later clarified his frustration was aimed at the umpire’s call, not the photographer. “The delay from the photographer was probably four seconds and a half. I’m not sure it’s enough for a (first) serve,” he said. Bonzi, however, stood by the ruling: “The rule is the rule. The guy went on the court between two serves. I mean, it’s not my call to say first serve. And I think, yes, Daniil started it, and he put oil on the fire.”

