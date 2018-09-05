Rafael Nadal defeated Dominic Thiem 0-6, 6-4, 7-5, 6-7(4), 7-6(5) to enter the semi-final of the US Open. The match went to the wire and gave bountiful entertainment to the spectators present at the stadium. The epic five-set clash lasted for a staggering four hours and 49 minutes.

Rafael Nadal, who is ranked world number one, stormed his way into the semi-final of the ongoing US Open on Wednesday after overpowering Austria’s Domenic Thiem in a fierce encounter played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. It was the 12th consecutive victory in the tournament for the Spaniard. Nadal’s victory has come a day after his eternal rival Roger Federer was knocked out of the US Open in the round of 16 match by Australia’s John Millman.

Dominic Thiem crushed Rafael Nadal’s challenge in the opening set subjugating him 6-0 and the Austrian tried to impose his authority in the second set as well but the Spaniard proved too much for him and won the set 6-4.

Nadal had to work hard for the third set, which he won 7-5, but saw the game tied to 2-2 after losing the fourth set 7-6 to Dominic Thiem. It was in the fifth and final set of the game that the Spaniard showed his prowess and overpowered a rampant Austrian 7-6, advancing to the semi-finals of the US Open.

It was Rafael Nadal’s 12th successive victory in the US Open and with the win, the world number one has now managed to win every single quarter-final match he has appeared in the US Open since 2006.

Elsewhere in the women’s singles, American tennis star shrugged off the French Open verdict on her famous catsuit and continued her rampant run in the US Open. The 36-year-old secured a semi-final berth after defeating Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 in the quarter-final match.

