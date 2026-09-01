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Home > Sports News > US Open 2026 Day 3 Schedule: Coco Gauff, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, Madison Keys in Action | Check Match Start Time, Court And More

US Open 2026 Day 3 Schedule: Coco Gauff, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, Madison Keys in Action | Check Match Start Time, Court And More

US Open Day 3 Schedule: The first round of the 2026 US Open reaches its final day on Tuesday, September 1, with several of the tournament's biggest stars finally beginning their campaigns at Flushing Meadows. Coco Gauff, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys headline a packed schedule across Arthur Ashe Stadium, Louis Armstrong Stadium, Grandstand and several other courts. Here is the complete Day 3 schedule, including match timings and courts in IST.

US Open Sep 1 Schedule: From Alexander Zverev to Coco Gauff, Check All Big Names in Action Today - Time, Court And More
US Open Sep 1 Schedule: From Alexander Zverev to Coco Gauff, Check All Big Names in Action Today - Time, Court And More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Last updated: Tue 2026-09-01 16:04 IST

US Open Day 3 Schedule: The first round of the 2026 US Open reaches its final day on Tuesday, September 1, with several of the tournament’s biggest stars finally beginning their campaigns at Flushing Meadows. Coco Gauff, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys headline a packed schedule across Arthur Ashe Stadium, Louis Armstrong Stadium, Grandstand and several other courts. Here is the complete Day 3 schedule, including match timings and courts in IST.

US Open 2026 Day 3: Arthur Ashe Stadium Schedule

  • 9:00 PM IST: Madison Keys (22) vs Alina Korneeva
  • Following: Taylor Fritz (9) vs Darwin Blanch
  • 4:30 AM IST, Wednesday, September 2: Zeynep Sonmez vs Coco Gauff (4)
  • Following: Alexander Zverev (1) vs Lorenzo Sonego

Coco Gauff Begins US Open 2026 Campaign

Coco Gauff will begin her US Open campaign against Zeynep Sonmez on Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 2023 US Open champion has arrived in New York with momentum from the North American hard-court swing and will face Sonmez at 4:30 AM IST on Wednesday, September 2.

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Alexander Zverev Starts Campaign Against Lorenzo Sonego

Top seed Alexander Zverev will follow Gauff on Arthur Ashe Stadium, taking on Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego in his opening-round match. The German enters the tournament as the reigning Roland-Garros champion and will be aiming for a deep run in New York.

US Open 2026 Day 3: Louis Armstrong Stadium Schedule

  • 8:30 PM IST: Francisco Comesana vs Flavio Cobolli (5)
  • Following: Mirra Andreeva (5) vs Janice Tjen
  • 4:30 AM IST, Wednesday, September 2: Adolfo Daniel Vallejo vs Gael Monfils
  • Following: Mary Stoiana vs Alex Eala (17)

US Open 2026 Day 3: Grandstand Schedule

  • 8:30 PM IST: Thea Frodin vs Elena Rybakina (2)
  • Following: Arthur Fery vs Lorenzo Musetti (13)
  • Following: Iva Jovic (14) vs Magdalena Frech
  • Not before 5:30 AM IST, Wednesday, September 2: Andrea Guerrieri vs Alex de Minaur (6)

US Open 2026 Day 3: Stadium 17 Schedule

  • 8:30 PM IST: Yulia Putintseva vs Belinda Bencic (12)
  • Following: Daria Kasatkina vs Paula Badosa
  • Following: Rafael Jodar (12) vs Thanasi Kokkinakis
  • Not before 5:00 AM IST, Wednesday, September 2: Marcos Giron vs Ignacio Buse (32)

US Open 2026 Day 3: Court 5 Schedule

  • 8:30 PM IST: Filip Misolic vs Francisco Cerundolo (24)
  • Following: Anastasia Potapova (24) vs Tereza Valentova
  • Following: Kaitlin Quevedo vs Elise Mertens (23)
  • Following: Jan Choinski vs Botic van de Zandschulp

US Open 2026 Day 3: Court 6 Schedule

  • 8:30 PM IST: Gabriela Knutson vs Eva Lys
  • Following: Lucie Havlickova vs Anna Bondar
  • Following: Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs Arthur Gea
  • Following: Magda Linette vs Francesca Jones

US Open 2026 Day 3: Court 7 Schedule

  • 8:30 PM IST: Dane Sweeny vs Corentin Moutet
  • Following: Darja Vidmanova vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro
  • Following: Arantxa Rus vs Leolia Jeanjean

US Open 2026 Day 3: Court 10 Schedule

  • 8:30 PM IST: Mattia Bellucci vs Zsombor Piros
  • Following: Jesper de Jong vs Francesco Passaro
  • Following: Nikola Bartunkova vs Mayar Sherif

US Open 2026 Day 3: Court 11 Schedule

  • 8:30 PM IST: Nishesh Basavareddy vs Tristan Schoolkate
  • Following: Tatjana Maria vs Jelena Ostapenko (30)
  • Following: Fabian Marozsan vs Michael Zheng

US Open 2026 Day 3: Court 12 Schedule

  • 8:30 PM IST: Maria Sakkari (32) vs Robin Montgomery
  • Following: Zizou Bergs (31) vs Carlos Taberner
  • Following: Zachary Svajda vs Daniel Altmaier
  • Following: Oleksandra Oliynykova vs Reese Brantmeier

US Open 2026 Day 3: Court 13 Schedule

  • 8:30 PM IST: Yuliia Starodubtseva vs Ella Seidel
  • Following: Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs Jan-Lennard Struff
  • Following: Alex Molcan vs Benjamin Bonzi

US Open 2026 Day 3: Court 15 Schedule

  • 8:30 PM IST: Anhelina Kalinina vs Himeno Sakatsume
  • Following: Aoi Ito vs Oksana Selekhmeteva
  • Following: Dalibor Svrcina vs Valentin Royer

US Open Day 3: Other Big Names in Action

Several other leading players will also take to the courts on Tuesday. Second seed Elena Rybakina will face Thea Frodin on Grandstand, while fifth seed Mirra Andreeva meets Janice Tjen on Louis Armstrong Stadium. Lorenzo Musetti, Alex de Minaur, Gael Monfils and 17th seed Alexandra Eala are also scheduled to begin their US Open campaigns.

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US Open 2026 Day 3 Schedule: Coco Gauff, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, Madison Keys in Action | Check Match Start Time, Court And More
Tags: US Open 2026

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US Open 2026 Day 3 Schedule: Coco Gauff, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, Madison Keys in Action | Check Match Start Time, Court And More

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US Open 2026 Day 3 Schedule: Coco Gauff, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, Madison Keys in Action | Check Match Start Time, Court And More
US Open 2026 Day 3 Schedule: Coco Gauff, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, Madison Keys in Action | Check Match Start Time, Court And More
US Open 2026 Day 3 Schedule: Coco Gauff, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, Madison Keys in Action | Check Match Start Time, Court And More
US Open 2026 Day 3 Schedule: Coco Gauff, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, Madison Keys in Action | Check Match Start Time, Court And More

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