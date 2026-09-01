US Open 2026 Day 3 Schedule: Coco Gauff, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, Madison Keys in Action | Check Match Start Time, Court And More

US Open Day 3 Schedule: The first round of the 2026 US Open reaches its final day on Tuesday, September 1, with several of the tournament’s biggest stars finally beginning their campaigns at Flushing Meadows. Coco Gauff, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys headline a packed schedule across Arthur Ashe Stadium, Louis Armstrong Stadium, Grandstand and several other courts. Here is the complete Day 3 schedule, including match timings and courts in IST.

US Open 2026 Day 3: Arthur Ashe Stadium Schedule

9:00 PM IST: Madison Keys (22) vs Alina Korneeva

Madison Keys (22) vs Alina Korneeva Following: Taylor Fritz (9) vs Darwin Blanch

Taylor Fritz (9) vs Darwin Blanch 4:30 AM IST, Wednesday, September 2: Zeynep Sonmez vs Coco Gauff (4)

Zeynep Sonmez vs Coco Gauff (4) Following: Alexander Zverev (1) vs Lorenzo Sonego

Coco Gauff Begins US Open 2026 Campaign

Coco Gauff will begin her US Open campaign against Zeynep Sonmez on Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 2023 US Open champion has arrived in New York with momentum from the North American hard-court swing and will face Sonmez at 4:30 AM IST on Wednesday, September 2.

Alexander Zverev Starts Campaign Against Lorenzo Sonego

Top seed Alexander Zverev will follow Gauff on Arthur Ashe Stadium, taking on Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego in his opening-round match. The German enters the tournament as the reigning Roland-Garros champion and will be aiming for a deep run in New York.

US Open 2026 Day 3: Louis Armstrong Stadium Schedule

8:30 PM IST: Francisco Comesana vs Flavio Cobolli (5)

Francisco Comesana vs Flavio Cobolli (5) Following: Mirra Andreeva (5) vs Janice Tjen

Mirra Andreeva (5) vs Janice Tjen 4:30 AM IST, Wednesday, September 2: Adolfo Daniel Vallejo vs Gael Monfils

Adolfo Daniel Vallejo vs Gael Monfils Following: Mary Stoiana vs Alex Eala (17)

US Open 2026 Day 3: Grandstand Schedule

8:30 PM IST: Thea Frodin vs Elena Rybakina (2)

Thea Frodin vs Elena Rybakina (2) Following: Arthur Fery vs Lorenzo Musetti (13)

Arthur Fery vs Lorenzo Musetti (13) Following: Iva Jovic (14) vs Magdalena Frech

Iva Jovic (14) vs Magdalena Frech Not before 5:30 AM IST, Wednesday, September 2: Andrea Guerrieri vs Alex de Minaur (6)

US Open 2026 Day 3: Stadium 17 Schedule

8:30 PM IST: Yulia Putintseva vs Belinda Bencic (12)

Yulia Putintseva vs Belinda Bencic (12) Following: Daria Kasatkina vs Paula Badosa

Daria Kasatkina vs Paula Badosa Following: Rafael Jodar (12) vs Thanasi Kokkinakis

Rafael Jodar (12) vs Thanasi Kokkinakis Not before 5:00 AM IST, Wednesday, September 2: Marcos Giron vs Ignacio Buse (32)

US Open 2026 Day 3: Court 5 Schedule

8:30 PM IST: Filip Misolic vs Francisco Cerundolo (24)

Filip Misolic vs Francisco Cerundolo (24) Following: Anastasia Potapova (24) vs Tereza Valentova

Anastasia Potapova (24) vs Tereza Valentova Following: Kaitlin Quevedo vs Elise Mertens (23)

Kaitlin Quevedo vs Elise Mertens (23) Following: Jan Choinski vs Botic van de Zandschulp

US Open 2026 Day 3: Court 6 Schedule

8:30 PM IST: Gabriela Knutson vs Eva Lys

Gabriela Knutson vs Eva Lys Following: Lucie Havlickova vs Anna Bondar

Lucie Havlickova vs Anna Bondar Following: Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs Arthur Gea

Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs Arthur Gea Following: Magda Linette vs Francesca Jones

US Open 2026 Day 3: Court 7 Schedule

8:30 PM IST: Dane Sweeny vs Corentin Moutet

Dane Sweeny vs Corentin Moutet Following: Darja Vidmanova vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Darja Vidmanova vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro Following: Arantxa Rus vs Leolia Jeanjean

US Open 2026 Day 3: Court 10 Schedule

8:30 PM IST: Mattia Bellucci vs Zsombor Piros

Mattia Bellucci vs Zsombor Piros Following: Jesper de Jong vs Francesco Passaro

Jesper de Jong vs Francesco Passaro Following: Nikola Bartunkova vs Mayar Sherif

US Open 2026 Day 3: Court 11 Schedule

8:30 PM IST: Nishesh Basavareddy vs Tristan Schoolkate

Nishesh Basavareddy vs Tristan Schoolkate Following: Tatjana Maria vs Jelena Ostapenko (30)

Tatjana Maria vs Jelena Ostapenko (30) Following: Fabian Marozsan vs Michael Zheng

US Open 2026 Day 3: Court 12 Schedule

8:30 PM IST: Maria Sakkari (32) vs Robin Montgomery

Maria Sakkari (32) vs Robin Montgomery Following: Zizou Bergs (31) vs Carlos Taberner

Zizou Bergs (31) vs Carlos Taberner Following: Zachary Svajda vs Daniel Altmaier

Zachary Svajda vs Daniel Altmaier Following: Oleksandra Oliynykova vs Reese Brantmeier

US Open 2026 Day 3: Court 13 Schedule

8:30 PM IST: Yuliia Starodubtseva vs Ella Seidel

Yuliia Starodubtseva vs Ella Seidel Following: Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs Jan-Lennard Struff

Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs Jan-Lennard Struff Following: Alex Molcan vs Benjamin Bonzi

US Open 2026 Day 3: Court 15 Schedule

8:30 PM IST: Anhelina Kalinina vs Himeno Sakatsume

Anhelina Kalinina vs Himeno Sakatsume Following: Aoi Ito vs Oksana Selekhmeteva

Aoi Ito vs Oksana Selekhmeteva Following: Dalibor Svrcina vs Valentin Royer

US Open Day 3: Other Big Names in Action

Several other leading players will also take to the courts on Tuesday. Second seed Elena Rybakina will face Thea Frodin on Grandstand, while fifth seed Mirra Andreeva meets Janice Tjen on Louis Armstrong Stadium. Lorenzo Musetti, Alex de Minaur, Gael Monfils and 17th seed Alexandra Eala are also scheduled to begin their US Open campaigns.