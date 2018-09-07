The 36-year-old legendary tennis player said that GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) means a lot to her and when fans discuss her name with Nadal and Federer, it brings her utter happiness. Although, she couldn't say who is the greatest between the Swiss and the Spaniard, but she expressed that it lifts her spirits when she is called a GOAT by some.

No one has dominated the tennis courts in the past decade like Swiss legend Roger Federer and his eternal Spanish rival Rafael Nadal. The achievements of the two sporting greats surpass any other and speak volumes of their unassailable greatness. However, the debate on who is the greatest of them all remains sharply divided, and American tennis icon Serena Williams has her opinion on them as well.

The 36-year-old legendary tennis player said that GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) means a lot to her and when fans discuss her name with Nadal and Federer, it brings her utter happiness. Although, she couldn’t say who is the greatest between the Swiss and the Spaniard, but she expressed that it lifts her spirits when she is called a GOAT by some.

Roger Federer, known as one of the most complete tennis players of all time, has 20 Grand Slams titles and has a record 98 titles to his name. While the King of Clay – Rafael Nadal – trails Federer with 17 Grand Slams and a total of 80 career titles.

On the women’s singles front, Serena Williams has forged her own legacy and by the look of how she is still playing at the age of 36, she is bound to become the greatest of all time as well. She has 23 Grand Slams to her name and is just one Grand Slam away from equalling the world record set by Margaret Court (24). Williams has won further 73 career titles so far in her career that has spanned over two decades.

In the ongoing US Open, Serena Williams has made a powerful comeback securing the final of the women’s singles after destroying Japan’s Naomi Osaka 6-0, 6-0 in straight sets. If she wins this US Open, she will come at par with Margaret Court in the all-time list of women Grand Slam winners.

And if Serena Williams is able to conquer the UP Open 2018, she will certainly become a GOAT in women tennis world.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More