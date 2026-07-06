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Home > Sports News > USA vs Belgium: Donald Trump Confirms he Asked FIFA to Review Folarin Balogun Ban Before FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Clash

USA vs Belgium: Donald Trump Confirms he Asked FIFA to Review Folarin Balogun Ban Before FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Clash

USA vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2026: United States President Donald Trump confirmed that he asked FIFA president Gianni Infantino to review Folarin Balogun's controversial red card before the USA's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash against Belgium. The incident became a major talking point after FIFA suspended Balogun's automatic one-match ban, making the striker available for the knockout match on Monday (July 6).

USA vs Belgium: Donald Trump Confirms he Asked FIFA to Review Folarin Balogun Ban Before FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Clash
USA vs Belgium: Donald Trump Confirms he Asked FIFA to Review Folarin Balogun Ban Before FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Clash

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-07-06 21:55 IST

USA vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2026: United States President Donald Trump confirmed that he asked FIFA president Gianni Infantino to review Folarin Balogun’s controversial red card before the USA’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash against Belgium. The incident became a major talking point after FIFA suspended Balogun’s automatic one-match ban, making the striker available for the knockout match on Monday (July 6).

Donald Trump Confirms FIFA Request Over Folarin Balogun Ban

As per the latest update on July 6, Trump said he had spoken to Infantino and asked FIFA to look again at Balogun’s red-card incident. Trump maintained that he did not tell FIFA what decision to take, but felt the punishment was unfair and deserved a review.

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Why Was Folarin Balogun Sent Off?

Balogun was shown a red card during the USA’s 2-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina after a challenge on Tarik Muharemovic. The decision initially meant that the forward would miss the Round of 16 clash against Belgium due to an automatic one-match suspension.

FIFA Suspends Balogun’s One-Match Ban

FIFA later reviewed the case and suspended the enforcement of Balogun’s ban under its disciplinary provisions. The decision means Balogun is eligible to play against Belgium, though the matter remains under a probationary period and could be revived if a similar offence occurs.

Belgium Reacts To FIFA Decision

Belgium were left unhappy with FIFA’s move, as they had prepared for the Round of 16 match expecting Balogun to be suspended. The Belgian football authorities questioned the decision and raised concerns over consistency and fair play in the tournament’s disciplinary process.

USA vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details

Match: USA vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16

Date: Monday, July 6, 2026

Venue: Seattle

Kick-off: 8:00 p.m. ET; Tuesday, July 7 at 5:30 a.m. IST

Why Balogun’s Availability Matters For USA

Balogun’s availability is a major boost for the United States ahead of their knockout clash. The forward has been one of the team’s key attacking players at the tournament, and his return gives the USA more firepower as they chase a place in the quarter-finals.

USA vs Belgium: Latest Update As Of July 6

As of July 6, 2026, Folarin Balogun is eligible to feature for the USA against Belgium after FIFA suspended his red-card ban. Trump’s confirmation that he asked FIFA to review the incident has added a political twist to one of the biggest disciplinary controversies of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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USA vs Belgium: Donald Trump Confirms he Asked FIFA to Review Folarin Balogun Ban Before FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Clash
Tags: FIFA World Cup 2026

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USA vs Belgium: Donald Trump Confirms he Asked FIFA to Review Folarin Balogun Ban Before FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Clash
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USA vs Belgium: Donald Trump Confirms he Asked FIFA to Review Folarin Balogun Ban Before FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Clash
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