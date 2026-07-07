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Home > Sports News > USA vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026: Ruthless Belgium Thump USA 4-1 To Crush Co-Hosts’ World Cup Dream

USA vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026: Ruthless Belgium Thump USA 4-1 To Crush Co-Hosts’ World Cup Dream

Belgium crushed the USA's World Cup dreams with a clinical 4-1 victory in Seattle, featuring a Charles De Ketelaere brace to advance to the Quarter-finals.

USA vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026: Ruthless Belgium Thump USA 4-1 To Crush Co-Hosts' World Cup Dream. Photo X
USA vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026: Ruthless Belgium Thump USA 4-1 To Crush Co-Hosts' World Cup Dream. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Tue 2026-07-07 08:21 IST

The United States men’s national soccer team suffered a devastating end to their home tournament, thoroughly outclassed 4-1 by a ruthless Belgium side in the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2026 on July 6. On a somber night at Seattle Stadium, individual errors and elite European efficiency combined to ensure that all three tournament co-hosts—the USA, Canada, and Mexico—have officially exited the competition at the exact same hurdle.

The tone was set early as the Red Devils exposed structural gaps in Mauricio Pochettino’s backline. In just the ninth minute, an incisive attacking sequence concluded with Charles De Ketelaere breaking loose to smash home a clinical opener past American custodian Matt Freese.

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The 61-Second Illusion

The USMNT gradually found an offensive rhythm and sparked absolute pandemonium in the stands just after the half-hour mark. Standing over a free-kick just outside the penalty box, Malik Tillman unleashed a powerful, low set-piece effort that took a severe deflection before hitting the back of Thibaut Courtois’ net.

However, the ecstatic home celebrations lasted a mere 61 seconds. Straight from the ensuing kickoff, Belgium pushed forward, catching the American center-backs entirely flat-footed. De Ketelaere rose completely unchallenged to glance a precise header into the far corner, restoring Belgium’s lead and instantly deflating the host stadium.

Red Devils Dictate the Second Half

The second half proved to be an even tougher tactical ordeal for the Americans. In the 57th minute, another critical defensive lapse allowed Hans Vanaken to pick his spot and register his very first career World Cup goal, effectively sealing the context of the fixture. Pochettino attempted to salvage the tie by injecting Sebastian Berhalter and Haji Wright into the fray, but the technical gulf between the midfields remained distinct.

Folarin Balogun forced a sharp near-post save from Courtois late on, but any lingering hopes of a historic comeback evaporated three minutes into stoppage time. Romelu Lukaku capitalized on a loose ball inside the penalty area to smoothly deposit a fourth Belgian goal, capping off an incredibly dominant team performance. While the USA begins a period of deep administrative reflection, Domenico Tedesco’s resurgent Belgium side moves on to an explosive quarter-final clash against Spain on Friday in Los Angeles.

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USA vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026: Ruthless Belgium Thump USA 4-1 To Crush Co-Hosts’ World Cup Dream
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USA vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026: Ruthless Belgium Thump USA 4-1 To Crush Co-Hosts’ World Cup Dream
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