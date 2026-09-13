USA vs France Basketball Prediction: Who Will Win FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 Final? Check Lineups, Timing & Live Streaming

USA vs France Basketball Prediction: A spectacular final showdown of the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup is scheduled as defending champions USA face off against France at the Berlin Arena on Sunday, September 13. A reiteration of the nail-biting 2024 Olympic final between the two teams, one where the Americans prevailed 67-66, makes this a highly awaited game.

FIBA Women’s World Cup Final: USA vs France Preview

The USA versus France FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 final should be as thrilling as their Olympic gold-medal match that they have repeated. Team USA outdid Spain in an easy semifinal with 76-66 while France crushed Germany with a resounding 86-64 scoreline. With 5 FIBA gold medals in a row the American players know better to go into the game relaxed and confident. On the other side, France are aiming to break their title duck.

USA vs France: Final Timing and Venue

The FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Final between the USA and France is due to take place at the Berlin Arena in Berlin, Germany. The final will start at 6:00 PM IST (2:30 PM local time / 8:30 AM ET) on Sunday. In the United States, TNT, truTV, and HBO Max will make the final available, while the official FIBA live stream, Courtside 1891 on DAZN, will offer an international feed (subject to regional restrictions).

USA vs France: Predicted Lineups

USA predicted starting five: Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, Kahleah Copper, Napheesa Collier, Breanna Stewart.

France predicted starting five: Marine Johannes, Carla Leite, Gabby Williams, Janelle Salaun, Dominique Malonga.

USA vs France Prediction

USA go into the final as marginal favourites. The Americans are out to win a fifth successive FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup and are in their 35 th straight World Cup game, with them having last lost in 2006.

Though the French appear statistically to have been the dominating side, winning each of their five games so far by an average of 35.

6 points. They also have the advantage of confidence from having pushed USA to the limit in Paris two years ago. The French defence and Williams’ two-way brilliance could make this another close match, but USA’s experience and depth should be enough.

USA vs France Prediction: USA to win FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup

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