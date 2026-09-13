LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > USA vs France Basketball Prediction: Who Will Win FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 Final? Check Lineups, Timing & Live Streaming

USA vs France Basketball Prediction: Who Will Win FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 Final? Check Lineups, Timing & Live Streaming

USA vs France basketball prediction for the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 final features defending champions USA against France in Berlin. Check final timing, venue, predicted lineups, live streaming details, head-to-head history and winner prediction for the highly anticipated title clash.

USA and France will clash in the FIBA Women's World Cup 2026 Final. Image Credit: AFP
USA and France will clash in the FIBA Women's World Cup 2026 Final. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-09-13 15:09 IST

USA vs France Basketball Prediction: A spectacular final showdown of the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup is scheduled as defending champions USA face off against France at the Berlin Arena on Sunday, September 13. A reiteration of the nail-biting 2024 Olympic final between the two teams, one where the Americans prevailed 67-66, makes this a highly awaited game.

FIBA Women’s World Cup Final: USA vs France Preview

The USA versus France FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 final should be as thrilling as their Olympic gold-medal match that they have repeated. Team USA outdid Spain in an easy semifinal with 76-66 while France crushed Germany with a resounding 86-64 scoreline. With 5 FIBA gold medals in a row the American players know better to go into the game relaxed and confident. On the other side, France are aiming to break their title duck.

You Might Be Interested In

USA vs France: Final Timing and Venue

The FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Final between the USA and France is due to take place at the Berlin Arena in Berlin, Germany. The final will start at 6:00 PM IST (2:30 PM local time / 8:30 AM ET) on Sunday. In the United States, TNT, truTV, and HBO Max will make the final available, while the official FIBA live stream, Courtside 1891 on DAZN, will offer an international feed (subject to regional restrictions).

USA vs France: Predicted Lineups

USA predicted starting five: Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, Kahleah Copper, Napheesa Collier, Breanna Stewart.

France predicted starting five: Marine Johannes, Carla Leite, Gabby Williams, Janelle Salaun, Dominique Malonga.

USA vs France Prediction

USA go into the final as marginal favourites. The Americans are out to win a fifth successive FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup and are in their 35 th straight World Cup game, with them having last lost in 2006.

Though the French appear statistically to have been the dominating side, winning each of their five games so far by an average of 35.

6 points. They also have the advantage of confidence from having pushed USA to the limit in Paris two years ago. The French defence and Williams’ two-way brilliance could make this another close match, but USA’s experience and depth should be enough.

USA vs France Prediction: USA to win FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup

Also Read: Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton Prediction: Who Will Win US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Final?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

USA vs France Basketball Prediction: Who Will Win FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 Final? Check Lineups, Timing & Live Streaming
Tags: FIBA Women Basketball World Cup 2026USA vs France

RELATED News

Rangers vs Celtic Scottish League Cup Match Preview, Live Streaming: Who Will Clinch Old-Firm Derby? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More

Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton Prediction: Who Will Win US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Final?

US Open 2026: How Rafael Nadal’s Advice Helped Ben Shelton Reach Maiden Grand Slam Final

IND vs SL, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final: Will Rain Play Spoilsport at Dubai International Stadium? Check Dubai Weather Update, Chances of Rain in India vs Sri Lanka Match

Madrid GP 2026 Prediction: Where to Watch Today’s F1 Race in India? Check Live Streaming Details, Grid Position And More

LATEST NEWS

USA vs France Basketball Prediction: Who Will Win FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 Final? Check Lineups, Timing & Live Streaming

Karmita Kaur Intimate Video Resurfaces: Who Is Behind The Alleged Fake Footage?

Bigg Boss 20: Kanika’s ‘Spirit’ Seemed To Take Over Aamrapali And Mahhi Vij! Even Salman Khan Was Left Stunned — What Exactly Happened?

Mahira Khan Announces Pregnancy At 41, Flaunts Baby Bump At TIFF — First Child With Salim Karim

What Is Bab-el-Mandeb? Why This Red Sea Chokepoint Matters To India

Madrid GP 2026 Prediction: Where to Watch Today’s F1 Race in India? Check Live Streaming Details, Grid Position And More

Gungun Gupta MMS Controversy: What Happened After The Influencer’s Private Video Went Viral?

IND vs AFG Traffic Advisory: Will Delhi Traffic Get Affected Today Due to BRICS Summit, India vs Afghanistan T20I? Check Advisory and More

Couple’s Intimate Moments On Train Leave Passengers Stunned, Video Goes Viral

AMU Viral MMS Video: Gang Lured Students Via Dating Apps, Record Obscene Videos To Demand Money

USA vs France Basketball Prediction: Who Will Win FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 Final? Check Lineups, Timing & Live Streaming

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

USA vs France Basketball Prediction: Who Will Win FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 Final? Check Lineups, Timing & Live Streaming

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

USA vs France Basketball Prediction: Who Will Win FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 Final? Check Lineups, Timing & Live Streaming
USA vs France Basketball Prediction: Who Will Win FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 Final? Check Lineups, Timing & Live Streaming
USA vs France Basketball Prediction: Who Will Win FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 Final? Check Lineups, Timing & Live Streaming
USA vs France Basketball Prediction: Who Will Win FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 Final? Check Lineups, Timing & Live Streaming
USA vs France Basketball Prediction: Who Will Win FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 Final? Check Lineups, Timing & Live Streaming

QUICK LINKS