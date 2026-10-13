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Home > Sports News > USA vs Namibia LIVE Streaming: How To Watch United States Of America vs Namibia ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Live In India

USA vs Namibia LIVE Streaming: How To Watch United States Of America vs Namibia ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Live In India

USA vs Namibia LIVE Streaming: The United States of America will face Namibia in Match 136 of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas, on Tuesday, October 13, 2026. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM local time, which is 8:30 PM IST.

USA vs Namibia LIVE Streaming: How To Watch United States Of America vs Namibia ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Live In India

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Tue 2026-10-13 19:20 IST

USA vs Namibia LIVE Streaming: The United States and Namibia will meet again after a thrilling contest earlier in the ongoing League 2 series. The USA defeated Namibia by four wickets on October 7, successfully chasing a target of 299 with seven balls to spare. The victory also confirmed the USA’s position as the tournament’s League 2 champions and secured their qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2027.

Namibia, meanwhile, will be keen to respond after narrowly missing out in that high-scoring encounter. Michael van Lingen scored 124, while captain Gerhard Erasmus contributed 76 as Namibia posted 298/9. However, a century from USA captain Monank Patel and a valuable innings from Shehan Jayasuriya helped the hosts complete the chase. Namibia will look to turn the tables in the rematch, while the USA will aim to maintain their winning momentum at home.

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USA vs Namibia Match Information

Tournament: ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27

Fixture: United States of America vs Namibia, Match 136

Date: Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, Texas, United States

Match Time: 10:00 AM Local Time | 3:00 PM GMT | 8:30 PM IST

USA vs Namibia LIVE Streaming: Where Can You Watch?

How to watch USA vs Namibia LIVE in India?

Indian cricket fans can watch the United States of America vs Namibia ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 match live on the FanCode app and website

Where can fans in the United States and Canada watch the match?

Viewers in the United States and Canada can watch the match through Willow TV. Fans should check the broadcaster’s schedule for the live stream and any subscription requirements.

USA vs Namibia Full Squads

United States of America Squad

Smit Patel (wk), Monank Patel (c), Shehan Jayasuriya, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Milind Kumar, Shubham Ranjane, Hassan Khan, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Jasdeep Singh, Shayan Jahangir, Yasir Mohammad, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Ehsan Adil.

Namibia Squad

Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green (wk), Michael van Lingen, Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Alexander Volschenk, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Jan Balt, Max Heingo, Waldo Smith, Junior Taanyanda, Malan Kruger.

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USA vs Namibia LIVE Streaming: How To Watch United States Of America vs Namibia ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Live In India
Tags: ICC Mens Cricket World Cup League 2

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USA vs Namibia LIVE Streaming: How To Watch United States Of America vs Namibia ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Live In India

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USA vs Namibia LIVE Streaming: How To Watch United States Of America vs Namibia ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Live In India
USA vs Namibia LIVE Streaming: How To Watch United States Of America vs Namibia ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Live In India
USA vs Namibia LIVE Streaming: How To Watch United States Of America vs Namibia ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Live In India
USA vs Namibia LIVE Streaming: How To Watch United States Of America vs Namibia ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Live In India
USA vs Namibia LIVE Streaming: How To Watch United States Of America vs Namibia ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Live In India

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