Usain Bolt, the world famous sprinter, has now been infected with Covid-19. This comes after he hosted a big mask free bash for his 34th birthday.

“Just to be safe I quarantined myself and just taking it easy,” Bolt said in a video he released on social media, with the caption, “Stay safe my ppl”.

He is currently asymptomatic, though he’s still quarantining himself in order to take every precaution. He took the test on Saturday, the day after he celebrated his birthday at a bash where partygoers danced to the hit “Lockdown” by Jamaican reggae singer Koffee.

He posted a photo of him with his daughter, Olympia, born in May, and captioned it “Best birthday ever”.

Most fans wished Bolt a speedy recovery, and said that they would be keeping him in their prayers. However, some fans did accuse of carelessness for having kept such a party in the first place.

Daily confirmed cases in Jamaica have surged to more than 60 per day over the past four days from less than 10 just a few weeks ago. Jamaica now has 1,612 confirmed cases, with 622 active cases and 16 deaths from coronavirus.

These upticks are being explained by the officials as being caused due to the reopening of international borders, as well as the long weekend due to the Independence Day and Emancipation Day celebrations.

They also put the blame at the feet of people who refuse to wear masks and practice social distancing.

