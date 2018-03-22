Eleven-time World champion Usain Bolt is ready to take his first step in professional football by signing a contract with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund. Bolt is keen on making full use of his time at Dortmund and reckons it can help him in realising his dream for playing for his favourite club Manchester United one day.

Former Olympic champion Usain Bolt is all set to venture into football with Borussia Dortmund likely to offer him his first professional contract. Ahead of his first training session with the Bundesliga giants, Bolt reckoned that he related himself more with Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi and not Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo as he felt he was naturally talented like Messi. The Jamaican said he was a big Ronaldo fan but his natural talent was more like Ronaldo’s eternal rival Messi.

The eight-time Olympic gold medallist, Bolt is a Manchester United fan and has previously on many occasions showcased his love for the 20 times English champions. The 31-year-old feels a stint at Dortmund will help him shape his football career and present a good ground to Manchester United to rope him in their current squad. Bolt is all geared up to join Borussia Dortmund this week and says he will give his best at the club. Talking about two of the best footballers of the generation, Bolt said he was a big fan of Ronaldo, but Messi is who he feels he shares common traits with.

“Messi is very talented.From what I’ve learned and listened to over the years, Cristiano had to work to get where he is. I was born with speed and had a lot of talent [like Messi],” Bolt was quoted as saying by Goal. The Jamaican super sprinter hanged his boots in 2017 after winning eight Olympic gold medals. He has 11 World Championships to his name and holds the world record for the 100m (9.58 seconds), the 200m (19.19 seconds) and the 4x100m relay (36.84 seconds).

Bolt also stated that he will be making full use of his stint with Dortmund and hopes of playing for his favourite club Manchester United one day. “I don’t know what to expect [at Dortmund].I’m going to try my best, as always. I’m a very determined person when I want something so I’m going to go there and do my best. For me, my best is always good enough,” he said.

“I would love to play for the team [Manchester United], to give it some thought and see where it goes. After the trials I then have a base to tell him [Jose Mourinho] I can do this, I can do that,” added Bolt.

