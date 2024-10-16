USMNT Suffers Setback Against Mexico in First Loss Since 2019: Unbeaten Streak vs. El Tri Snapped

The U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) faced a disappointing defeat against Mexico on Tuesday night, losing 2-0 in Zapopan. With key players like Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie absent due to fatigue and injury recovery, the team struggled to make an impact in what turned out to be their first loss to their long-time rivals in over five years. The match, while classified as a friendly, ignited discussions about its significance within the heated U.S.-Mexico rivalry.

Key Players Absent: A Strategic Decision

Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie were likely fast asleep in Italy during the match, recovering from their respective commitments. New USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino made the strategic decision to allow several starters to return to their clubs following a previous victory over Panama. Pulisic and McKennie, along with Ricardo Pepi, were among the notable absences from the roster.

Pochettino, who is still in his early days as coach, emphasized the importance of prioritizing player fitness over a friendly match. “He arrived a little bit tired,” Pochettino said about Pulisic. “He’s playing every single game, every single minute for AC Milan — which made us a little bit worried.” The decision to rest these key players was framed as a long-term strategy aimed at ensuring their readiness for the upcoming World Cup.

The Match: A Struggle from the Start

The match kicked off with an even tempo, but it quickly became apparent that the USMNT was struggling to find their rhythm. Former USMNT star DeMarcus Beasley remarked during halftime, “It seemed like the USA didn’t want to play. It seemed like nobody wanted the ball. Nobody’s up for this moment, playing against Mexico in Mexico.” This assessment captured the essence of a performance that lacked energy and cohesion.

Midway through the first half, the tide turned when Raúl Jiménez capitalized on a lapse in concentration from the U.S. defense. After a series of poor possessions, the Americans conceded a foul just outside the penalty area. Jiménez took the free kick, curling it over the wall and past goalkeeper Matt Turner to put Mexico ahead 1-0.

Following the goal, Mexico seized control of the match. The U.S. struggled to create offensive opportunities, failing to register a single shot in the first half. It wasn’t until the 79th minute that they finally managed a shot on target.

A Second Blow: Mexico Extends Their Lead

The second half brought no relief for the USMNT, as Mexico doubled their lead shortly after the break. Jiménez, showcasing his experience, outmaneuvered 37-year-old Tim Ream in a physical exchange, setting up César Huerta to score and make it 2-0. The Americans continued to flounder, with frustration mounting as they failed to match the intensity and determination that previous iterations of the team had shown in high-stakes matches against Mexico.

The historical context of this rivalry loomed large; the USMNT had not lost to Mexico in their last six encounters and had previously established dominance with five wins out of seven matches. The team had been on a streak of success, winning three consecutive Nations League titles and even achieving a notable victory at Estadio Azteca in 2012.

Pochettino’s Long-Term Vision

Despite the disappointing outcome, Pochettino remains focused on the bigger picture. He stressed the importance of arriving in peak condition for the World Cup in 2026, stating, “When we really need him, he needs to be in form, happy, strong,” in reference to Pulisic. The coach’s approach reflects a commitment to building trust between players and their clubs, recognizing that player well-being is essential for long-term success.

Pochettino’s decisions to rest key players like Pulisic and McKennie have drawn mixed reactions, particularly in light of the loss to Mexico. However, the coach believes that these choices are necessary to safeguard their fitness and morale for more crucial matches ahead.