Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 2, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

USPL Season 3: New York Cowboys vs New Jersey Titans Prove To Be A Thrilling Eliminator

Despite a sensational league performance that kept them consistently in the top two, the NJ Titans' campaign concludes in third place, marking a bittersweet end to their season.

USPL Season 3: New York Cowboys vs New Jersey Titans Prove To Be A Thrilling Eliminator

In an electrifying showdown, the New York Cowboys defied expectations and surged into the Finals after a stunning 30-run triumph over the New Jersey Titans in the Eliminator round.

The Cowboys, who had a slow start this season, silenced doubters with their all-around performance, booking a spot in the championship match against the Maryland Mavericks.

The Titans, who had dominated the league for most of the season, won the toss and opted to field. However, the Cowboys wasted no time in setting the stage ablaze. Opener Mukhtar Ahmed delivered a stellar performance, smashing 59 runs off 41 balls, including some sensational boundaries.

Dilpreet Bajwa added fuel to the fire with a quickfire 28 off just 18 balls, boasting the highest strike rate of 155.6. Parveen Kumar chipped in with a handy 19 runs off 13 balls before an unfortunate run-out ended his innings.

The Titans’ bowling attack tried to rein in the Cowboys, with Umer Khan leading the charge by claiming 3 wickets for 20 runs. Zia ul Haq, Saurabh Netravalkar, Manoj Acharya, Joshua James, and Aaron Jones all contributed with a wicket each. Wicketkeeper Arjun Mahesh was sharp behind the stumps, stumping out Matthew Tromp AND Jayden Roberts with finesse.

Despite the pressure, the Cowboys managed to post a competitive total of 152/9 in 20 overs, leaving the Titans a target of 153 runs. The Titans’ chase began with promise but faltered under the Cowboys’ relentless bowling attack.

Kunwarjeet Singh came close to a half-century with a gritty 46 off 27 balls, and Josh Cobb added a swift 30 off 18 balls. However, Arjun Mahesh’s 23 off 33 balls, culminating in a rare “retired out,” hampered their momentum. Joshua Tromp’s brilliant stumping of Aaron Jones added to the drama.

Cowboys’ skipper Jake Lintott led from the front, taking 3 wickets for 20 runs and turning the tide in his team’s favour. Parveen Kumar matched his brilliance with another 3-wicket haul, conceding just 24 runs. Dilpreet Bajwa showcased his all-rounder skills, grabbing 2 wickets for 17 runs, while Usman Shinwari picked up a crucial wicket to wrap up the Titans’ innings at 122 all out.

The star of the match was Dilpreet Bajwa, whose dual contributions with the bat and ball earned him the well-deserved Player of the Match honour.

Despite a sensational league performance that kept them consistently in the top two, the NJ Titans’ campaign concludes in third place, marking a bittersweet end to their season.

Meanwhile, all eyes turn to the highly anticipated showdown: the New York Cowboys in their second finals appearance, going head-to-head against the Maryland Mavericks.

ALSO READ: What Happened To Edoardo Bove? 22-Year-Old Fiorentina Midfielder Collapses While Playing Against Inter Milan 

Filed under

latest cricket news latest sports news Trending news uspl news uspl season 3

Advertisement

Also Read

Who Is Massad Boulos? Tiffany Trump’s Father-In-Law Is Trump’s Senior Adviser On Middle Eastern Affairs

Who Is Massad Boulos? Tiffany Trump’s Father-In-Law Is Trump’s Senior Adviser On Middle Eastern Affairs

Who Was Shobitha Shivanna? 30-Year-Old Kannada Actress Found Dead At Her Apartment

Who Was Shobitha Shivanna? 30-Year-Old Kannada Actress Found Dead At Her Apartment

What Happened To Edoardo Bove? 22-Year-Old Fiorentina Midfielder Collapses While Playing Against Inter Milan

What Happened To Edoardo Bove? 22-Year-Old Fiorentina Midfielder Collapses While Playing Against Inter Milan

What Is Elvis Duran’s Real Name And What Is The Age Difference Between Him And His Husband Alex Carr?

What Is Elvis Duran’s Real Name And What Is The Age Difference Between Him And...

Ariana Grande’s Tweet From 2011 Of Manifesting A Role In Wicked Is NOW Going Viral- Check Post Here!

Ariana Grande’s Tweet From 2011 Of Manifesting A Role In Wicked Is NOW Going Viral-...

Entertainment

Who Was Shobitha Shivanna? 30-Year-Old Kannada Actress Found Dead At Her Apartment

Who Was Shobitha Shivanna? 30-Year-Old Kannada Actress Found Dead At Her Apartment

What Is Elvis Duran’s Real Name And What Is The Age Difference Between Him And His Husband Alex Carr?

What Is Elvis Duran’s Real Name And What Is The Age Difference Between Him And

Ariana Grande’s Tweet From 2011 Of Manifesting A Role In Wicked Is NOW Going Viral- Check Post Here!

Ariana Grande’s Tweet From 2011 Of Manifesting A Role In Wicked Is NOW Going Viral-

Selena Gomez Net Worth Witnessed A Drastic Fall When She Was Sued By A Perfume Brand- Here’s What Happened

Selena Gomez Net Worth Witnessed A Drastic Fall When She Was Sued By A Perfume

From Murder To Money Laundering: A Look Into Armie Hammer’s Troubled Family Legacy

From Murder To Money Laundering: A Look Into Armie Hammer’s Troubled Family Legacy

Advertisement

Lifestyle

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox