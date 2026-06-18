Uzbekistan vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Luis Diaz Shines as Colombia Beat World Cup Debutants to Go Top of Group K

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
anti-conversion law CUET scorecard Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection business news Indian Equity Market News bjp donald trump is the strait of hormuz open Canada vs Qatar G7 Summit France bengaluru emmanuel macron ugc net Android 17 anti-conversion law CUET scorecard Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection business news Indian Equity Market News bjp donald trump is the strait of hormuz open Canada vs Qatar G7 Summit France bengaluru emmanuel macron ugc net Android 17 anti-conversion law CUET scorecard Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection business news Indian Equity Market News bjp donald trump is the strait of hormuz open Canada vs Qatar G7 Summit France bengaluru emmanuel macron ugc net Android 17 anti-conversion law CUET scorecard Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection business news Indian Equity Market News bjp donald trump is the strait of hormuz open Canada vs Qatar G7 Summit France bengaluru emmanuel macron ugc net Android 17
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
anti-conversion law CUET scorecard Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection business news Indian Equity Market News bjp donald trump is the strait of hormuz open Canada vs Qatar G7 Summit France bengaluru emmanuel macron ugc net Android 17 anti-conversion law CUET scorecard Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection business news Indian Equity Market News bjp donald trump is the strait of hormuz open Canada vs Qatar G7 Summit France bengaluru emmanuel macron ugc net Android 17 anti-conversion law CUET scorecard Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection business news Indian Equity Market News bjp donald trump is the strait of hormuz open Canada vs Qatar G7 Summit France bengaluru emmanuel macron ugc net Android 17 anti-conversion law CUET scorecard Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection business news Indian Equity Market News bjp donald trump is the strait of hormuz open Canada vs Qatar G7 Summit France bengaluru emmanuel macron ugc net Android 17
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Uzbekistan vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Luis Diaz Shines as Colombia Beat World Cup Debutants to Go Top of Group K

Uzbekistan vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Luis Diaz Shines as Colombia Beat World Cup Debutants to Go Top of Group K

Colombia kicked off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan in Group K. Goals from Daniel Munoz, Luis Diaz and Jaminton Campaz secured three points as Nestor Lorenzo’s side moved above Portugal and DR Congo.

Colombia beat Uzbekistan with a 3-1 margin as Daniel Munoz, Luis Diaz and Jaminton Campaz found the back of the net. Image Credit: ANI
Colombia beat Uzbekistan with a 3-1 margin as Daniel Munoz, Luis Diaz and Jaminton Campaz found the back of the net. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 10:52 IST

Uzbekistan 1-3 Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Colombia defeated debutants Uzbekistan 3-1 at Mexico City Stadium on Wednesday to begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign. Nestor Lorenzo’s team showed their superior tournament pedigree to secure three crucial points and take the early lead in Group K, despite a valiant equalizer from the Central Asian team in the second half. With this win, Los Cafeteros has climbed to the top of the Group K standings after Portugal and DR Congo were involved in a 1-1 draw.

Daniel Munoz opened the scoring for Colombia before Uzbekistan briefly levelled. Luis Diaz restored Colombia’s lead with a composed finish, and Jaminton Campaz sealed the 3-1 win with a late goal in stoppage time. From the opening whistle, Colombia dominated the tempo, stringing together long sequences of possession against Fabio Cannavaro’s men. 

FIFA World Cup 2026: Daniel Munoz fires in the opening goal

The initial breakthrough nearly arrived in the 33rd minute when Colombia’s Luis Diaz pierced the backline, only to see his sharp-angle shot strike the far post. The South American pressure finally broke the deadlock in the 40th minute. Midfielder Jefferson Lerma dinked a perfectly weighted vertical pass over the Uzbek centre-backs. Overlapping right-back Daniel Munoz timed his diagonal run to perfection to smash a flying one-touch volley past goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov to make it 1-0 before the half-time. 

You Might Be Interested In

FIFA World Cup 2026: Luis Diaz and Jaminton Campas scores in Uzbekistan vs Colombia second half

The equaliser came in the 60th minute when Eldor Shomurodov controlled the play and fired a volley. Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas failed to deal with the shot cleanly, and Abbosbek Fayzullaev reacted quickest to head in the rebound and level the score. However, Uzbekistan’s joy lasted a mere five minutes. In the 65th minute, a loose throw-in near the halfway line allowed Gustavo Puerta to take possession and trigger an immediate counter-attack. Puerta squared the ball to Luis Diaz on the edge of the box, who fired a low drive into the far corner to reclaim the lead. 

Colombia put the match beyond doubt in the 99th minute, when second-half substitute Jaminton Campaz found the back of the net to seal the 3-1 scoreline. With Portugal and DR Congo drawing 1-1 earlier, Colombia sit comfortably at the top of Group K.

FIFA World Cup 2026: What’s next for Colombia and Uzbekistan?

Having earned the three points against Uzbekistan, Colombia will face DR Congo on 23rd June. Meanwhile, earlier on the game day, the White Wolves will face Portugal. Meanwhile, for their final group stage games, Colombia and Uzbekistan will be in action on the 27th June facing Portugal and Uzbekistan, respectively. 

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today On 18th June: Mexico Face-Off South Korea, Czechia Take On South Africa— Check All Matches, Timings, Live Streaming, TV Telecast In India

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Uzbekistan vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Luis Diaz Shines as Colombia Beat World Cup Debutants to Go Top of Group K
Tags: Colombia vs UzbekistanDaniel MunozFIFA World Cup 2026Group KJaminton CampazLuis DiazNestor LorenzoUzbekistan vs Colombia

RELATED News

Ghana vs Panama, FIFA World Cup 2026: Caleb Yirenkyi’s Stoppage-Time Winner Seals Dramatic Victory for Black Stars

FIFA World Cup 2026: Harry Kane Stars In England’s Second-Half Onslaught to Sink Croatia in Group L Opener

Portugal vs DR Congo Highlights: DR Congo Hold Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal To Historic 1-1 Draw In Houston — FIFA World Cup 2026

IND vs AFG 2nd ODI: India Take 2-0 Lead After Record 170-Run Victory Against Afghanistan In Lucknow; Shubman Gill And Ishan Kishan Score Centuries

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to Become Pakistan’s New Foreign Minister? Reports Hint at Major Role

LATEST NEWS

Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 Launched

Why Indian Filmmakers Keep Returning To 1947?

Uzbekistan vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Luis Diaz Shines as Colombia Beat World Cup Debutants to Go Top of Group K

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 6: Kangana Ranaut Film Loses Pace, Crosses Rs 6 Crore Mark

26-Year-Old Mumbai Bride Dies By Suicide 48 Days After Marriage

Turtlemint IPO 2026, Opens on 19 June: Everything You Need to Know

Anti-Conversion Laws in India: Punishments, Rules, State-Wise Laws Explained

CUET UG 2026 Result Expected Soon: Check Result Date, How to Download Scorecard and Key Details Here

Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 6

Gold and Silver Prices on 18 June: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and 999 Silver Rates Across Major Indian Cities

Uzbekistan vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Luis Diaz Shines as Colombia Beat World Cup Debutants to Go Top of Group K

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Uzbekistan vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Luis Diaz Shines as Colombia Beat World Cup Debutants to Go Top of Group K

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Uzbekistan vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Luis Diaz Shines as Colombia Beat World Cup Debutants to Go Top of Group K
Uzbekistan vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Luis Diaz Shines as Colombia Beat World Cup Debutants to Go Top of Group K
Uzbekistan vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Luis Diaz Shines as Colombia Beat World Cup Debutants to Go Top of Group K
Uzbekistan vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Luis Diaz Shines as Colombia Beat World Cup Debutants to Go Top of Group K

QUICK LINKS