Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Benched Again In IND vs AFG T20Is: When Will Teenage Batter Make His International Debut at Home?

India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been left out of India’s squad for the initial two T20Is of the Afghanistan series, which has made the teen cricketer, already in the spotlight for his talent, yearn for an international debut right here in India. Yet, the young talent still stands a chance of playing in the last match of the series, which could be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on September 17.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Yet to Make India Debut at Home

Sooryavanshi was included in the 15-player Indian squad to face Afghanistan in the three-match T20I series but did not play in any of the games. India easily won both matches by seven wickets. Their 2-0 victory put them in a comfortable position with two matches to go.

Sooryavanshi has become a topic of debate among cricket fans after he was not selected to play in the two games that have already been played, especially since the three-day T20I match will be played at the same venue as the one where Sooryavanshi displayed his skill, Arun Jaitley Stadium during the IPL.

Now that India have already secured the series, the last match could be used to change some line-ups. As some newspapers report, Sooryavanshi might be selected to play the September 17 encounter. Even so, we should wait until the toss and playing XIs are revealed before making anything of it for certain.

Why Has Sooryavanshi Not Played Yet?

India stuck with the same thave op batting line-up as in earlier T20I games they played. In the three matches, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma were the openers, with Ishan Kishan playing at three.

West Indies Series Could Be Sooryavanshi’s Next Opportunity

The BCCI has announced that Sooryavanshi has been added to the 15-member T20I squad of India for the upcoming five-match home series against West Indies. Shreyas Iyer will captain the team, while Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma will be part of the team.

The five-match series will kick off on October 6 and will continue with the next four matches happening on October 9, October 11, October 14, and October 16.

So, assuming a place at the Afghanistan games eludes him, October 6 is perhaps the day when he could make his India debut for the first time. At the same time, if he does not get selected in the Afghanistan series, it will be his first chance to participate in a match played at home.

What Makes the West Indies Series Significant?

Sooryavanshi’s selection in the Caribbean contingent shows the selectors still have faith in him for India’s T20I side. The Board has also rehired him for the Japan T20I series and Asian Games venture, thereby he continues to remain as part of the team’s overall limited-overs structure.

Also Read: IND vs AFG T20Is: How Much Money Can Afghanistan Earn by Hosting Team India in Delhi? Media Rights Valuation Explained