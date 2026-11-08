Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Captaincy Record: Every Team The 15-Year-Old Has Captained And How They Performed

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Captaincy Record: At just 15, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is already adding an impressive leadership chapter to his rapidly growing cricket career. From guiding India U19 to a clean sweep in South Africa to taking charge of East Zone during the Duleep Trophy, the teenage batting sensation has enjoyed an unbeaten start as captain. He is now set for his first full-time senior leadership assignment after being named Bihar captain for the opening two matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27.

Sooryavanshi’s appointment marks another significant milestone for one of Indian cricket’s most exciting young prospects. The Bihar Cricket Association has handed him the responsibility of leading the state team in the opening phase of the domestic T20 competition, with Suraj Kashyap appointed vice-captain.

The youngster will begin his captaincy assignment against Saurashtra on November 14 in Indore. However, his stint is expected to be limited to the first two matches as he is scheduled to join the India A squad for the Men’s Rising Stars Asia Cup.

Interestingly, Sooryavanshi has already experienced captaincy at the international age-group and domestic first-class levels. His leadership journey has included an unexpected opportunity with India U19 and a historic stand-in role with East Zone.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Captaincy Record: Teams He Has Led So Far

Sooryavanshi has captained teams in three different competitions, including Youth ODIs, the Duleep Trophy and now the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

His leadership record has been particularly impressive, with his teams winning all four matches in which he has taken charge. Three of those victories came while leading India U19, while the other was achieved during his brief captaincy stint with East Zone.

Here is a look at every team Sooryavanshi has captained and the results under his leadership:

India U19: Three matches, three wins in the Youth ODI series against South Africa in January 2026.

East Zone: One match, one victory against Central Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2026-27 semi-final, where he served as stand-in captain.

Bihar: Named captain for the opening two matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27. Results are yet to be determined.

India U19 Captaincy: Sooryavanshi Leads India To 3-0 Series Sweep In South Africa

Sooryavanshi’s first major leadership opportunity came during India’s Youth ODI tour of South Africa in January 2026. The responsibility landed on his shoulders after regular captain Ayush Mhatre and vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra were ruled out of the tour because of wrist injuries.

Despite being just 14 years old at the time, Sooryavanshi was entrusted with leading the Indian team. He subsequently became the youngest captain in Youth ODI history, surpassing Pakistan’s Ahmed Shehzad, who had held the record since 2007.

India began the series with a 25-run victory under the DLS method in the opening match on January 3. Sooryavanshi scored 11 runs in that encounter before his teammates completed the job.

The teenage captain delivered a spectacular performance in the second Youth ODI, smashing 68 off just 24 deliveries, including 10 sixes, as India secured an eight-wicket victory in a rain-affected contest to take an unassailable lead.

He saved his best performance for the series finale, producing a magnificent 127 off 74 balls. His opening partnership with Aaron George, who scored 118, helped India post a massive 393/7. The visitors subsequently bowled South Africa out for 160 to register a dominant 233-run victory.

Sooryavanshi finished the three-match series with 206 runs and was named Player of the Match in the final encounter. India completed a 3-0 whitewash under his captaincy.

Ayush Mhatre subsequently returned to lead India at the U19 World Cup in Zimbabwe, where the team defeated England in the final to secure their sixth title. Sooryavanshi was again among the standout performers, scoring 439 runs in the tournament and smashing a sensational 175 off 80 balls in the final. He also claimed the Player of the Tournament award.

Duleep Trophy 2026-27: Sooryavanshi Becomes Youngest First-Class Captain

Sooryavanshi’s next opportunity to demonstrate his leadership skills came in the 2026-27 Duleep Trophy, where he was appointed East Zone vice-captain.

He got the opportunity to lead the side during the semi-final against Central Zone in Bengaluru after regular captain Ishan Kishan suffered an injury while keeping wickets during the opposition’s first innings.

Kishan left the field, and Sooryavanshi assumed captaincy responsibilities, with Kumar Kushagra taking over wicketkeeping duties.

At 15 years and 156 days, Sooryavanshi became the youngest player to captain a team in first-class cricket, registering another remarkable milestone in his career.

The youngster managed the East Zone bowling attack, which included experienced India pacers Mohammed Shami and Mukesh Kumar. Central Zone were eventually dismissed for 266 after reaching 81/3 at lunch.

Sooryavanshi then made a significant contribution with the bat, scoring 92 off 81 deliveries in the first innings to become East Zone’s leading run-scorer. He followed it up with another useful knock of 40 in the second innings.

East Zone successfully chased down the target of 159 to register a four-wicket victory. Mukesh Kumar was named Player of the Match for his contribution, while East Zone eventually went on to win the Duleep Trophy.

Although Sooryavanshi’s captaincy was restricted to the period when Kishan was unavailable, the match added another unique achievement to his growing list of records.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27: Bihar Hand Captaincy To 15-Year-Old Sensation

Sooryavanshi’s appointment as Bihar captain represents a different kind of challenge. Unlike his previous assignments, where he stepped in because of injuries, he has now been officially entrusted with leading a senior state team.

The Bihar Cricket Association announced a 17-member squad for the opening two fixtures of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27, naming Sooryavanshi captain and Suraj Kashyap vice-captain.

Bihar will begin their campaign in Indore on November 14, with Saurashtra scheduled to be their opening opponent.

Sooryavanshi is familiar with the competition, having made his Bihar T20 debut during the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy season when he was only 13.

His new assignment will also provide an opportunity to work alongside senior domestic cricketers and take responsibility for team combinations, match situations and on-field decisions.

With his availability expected to be limited to the first two fixtures because of his India A commitments, the youngster will have a short but important opportunity to make an impression as Bihar skipper.

Bihar will also be looking to make a strong impression in the tournament, having yet to win the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The squad includes players such as Ayush Loharuka, Alok Kumar and Mayank Kumar, alongside the teenage captain.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Overall Captaincy Record Across Formats

Sooryavanshi has enjoyed a perfect beginning to his captaincy career. His three victories with India U19 and the Duleep Trophy semi-final triumph with East Zone give him an unbeaten record across the four matches in which he has led a side.

His upcoming Bihar assignment will mark his first opportunity to captain a senior state team as the officially appointed skipper.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s captaincy statistics so far:

Youth ODI cricket (India U19): 3 matches, 3 wins, 0 defeats.

First-class cricket (East Zone): 1 match, 1 win, 0 defeats. Captaincy was limited to a stand-in stint during the semi-final.

T20 cricket (Bihar): 0 matches completed as captain so far.

Overall: 4 matches, 4 wins, 0 defeats.

His current win percentage stands at 100 per cent across the four matches in which he has captained a team. The upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy fixtures will provide his first opportunity to build on that record as a full-time senior domestic captain.

For a player who has already attracted attention through his extraordinary batting performances and age-defying records, leadership could become another important dimension of his cricketing journey.