Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates History on India T20I Debut; Madan Lal Backs Teen Star to Emulate Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi T20I Debut: Madan Lal, former Indian cricketer and World Cup winner, complimented Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on becoming the country’s youngest international player, stating that the teenager’s exceptional IPL (Indian Premier League) exploits earned him his debut. Lal wished Sooryavanshi success and expressed hope that he becomes a generational batter like Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar, encouraging fans to watch him play, even though he acknowledged that playing international cricket is a big step up and requires more experience.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates history with T20I debut

Sooryavanshi became the youngest player to represent India across formats, as well as the youngest debutant from a Test-playing nation in T20I history after he was included in India’s playing 11 for the ongoing second T20I against England in Manchester on Saturday to become India’s youngest debutant at 15 years and 99 days.

Madan Lal wants Sooryavanshi to reach heights of Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar

While talking to ANI before Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s debut, the former Indian cricketer praised the teenager. He talked about how he wishes Sooryavanshi reaches the heights of what Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli achieved.

Madan Lal said, “I would like to congratulate him on breaking Sachin’s record, for making his debut at such a young age. He effectively forced his selection through his performance in the IPL and the way he has been playing; everyone knew he was destined to play at this level sooner or later. Now that he has made his debut, it is worth noting that international cricket requires a bit more experience. The standard of the game rises when you make the jump to this level. But I wish him all the best. We want him to become a player–much like Virat Kohli or Sachin–who defines an era, someone people eagerly tune in to watch bat.”

IND vs ENG: How did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi perform on international debut?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi broke the record for the youngest Indian to debut for the national team as he played his first international game at the age of 15 years and 99 days. The left-handed opening batter quickly got off the blocks as he struck a couple of sixes. However, the joy of watching his aggressive batting was short-lived as he got stumped off Will Jacks’ bowling. During his 10-ball stay at the crease, Sooryavanshi scored 14 runs.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s coach talks about his historic debut

Sooryavanshi’s childhood coach, Manish Ojha, described the teenager’s India debut as a proud and emotional moment, crediting his hard work and consistent performances for earning the opportunity. Ojha said the young batter now has a chance to prove himself at the international level, just as he did in the IPL and Under-19 World Cup, and expressed hope that he enjoys a long career and helps India win many matches in the years ahead.

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